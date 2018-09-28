Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

RBZ announces FCA return, more monetary reforms

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has reintroduced foreign currency accounts (FCA) in a move expected to renew Zimbabweans' interest in depositing hard cash in the banks, deal with the illegal foreign exchange market and stabilise prices.

The country has in the past few months been reeling under foreign currency shortages arising from the mismatch between demand and supply of the hard cash, resulting in local industries failing to sustain the needs of the local market.

The trend has also led to the rise in prices of several commodities, while hoarding of cash has also become the order of the day, with industries failing to access funds for imports while hard cash deposits in the banking sector had been subdued.

Presenting the Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement in Harare today, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr John Mangudya said while the multiple currency system will continue, Zimbabwe is reintroducing foreign currency accounts to increase hard cash deposits, stabilize prices and stamp out the parallel currency markets, with further emphasis being on a $500 million facility that is expected to address foreign exchange problems and help firms to import strategic components.

"We are introducing these policies to ensure stability in the economy and unlock production for the benefit of industry and commerce," he said.

Dr Mangudya called on all Zimbabweans to be united in ensuring the current challenges are resolved.

"What more can we expect in this economy apart from focusing on key productive policies that can also affect the economy positively? What expect unity from everyone to achieve this huge task before us," he said.

In a break from tradition, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube complimented the RBZ Governor's presentation by announcing fiscal reform measures that the government is starting to implement.

Part of the measures include a revenue collection initiative where electronic money transfers will be taxed 2 cents per every dollar, the limiting of the utilisation of the RBZ overdraft facility and streamlining the country's state owned enterprises to improve their viability, among others.

The minister also announced the dissolution of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) board with immediate effect.

"It is part of the fiscal reforms to instill discipline in this economy and unlock more value for the benefit of everyone," the Minister said.

Some of the key highlights of the Monetary Policy include clearance of the external debt arrears in six months, banks aligning their systems by 15 October, banks to pay interest on foreign currency accounts, removal of 14 day window period for foreign currency accounts,  introduction of statutory reserves to reduce liquidity, introduction of a treasury bill auction system with effect from November, purchase of gold by jewelers from Fidelity Printers and Refineries in foreign currency accounts,  export proceeds to be remitted on time, US$500 million stabilization facility by end of October,  continuation of savings bonds, settlement of capital gains tax in foreign currency accounts, and purchase of fuel in foreign currency by all international truckers.

Foreigners buying goods in Zimbabwe will now pay in foreign currency to avoid the rent seeking behaviour, among other measures.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc
More on: #RBZ, #FCA, #Return

Comments

Residential house forsale

Business properties to rent

House for sale at selbrone park

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House to buy

House to buy

Retail outlet let to let

Restaurant forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

British have cut ED adrift, has he even Smith's common sense to admit 'game is up!'

4 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Bread and sugar is killing you anyway

4 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zambia deports Lumumba

6 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Grain Millers suspend flour supplies for confectioneries

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

RBZ negotiates $500m facility to buttress FCAs

7 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mthuli Ncube slaps 'catastrophic' tax on electronic transactions

7 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Mugabe's son, Zoey get cosy

7 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Mthuli Ncube increases tax on money transfers

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

RBZ maintains bond note - US$ exchange rate at par

7 hrs ago | 698 Views

Full RBZ Monetary Policy Statement

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chamisa says bond note must go

11 hrs ago | 4012 Views

MDC Chamisa, Zanu-PF lock horns again

11 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Man charged for insulting Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Mujuru armed robber appear in court

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

'Chamisa is also an illegitimate leader'

11 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mujuru party collapses

11 hrs ago | 1103 Views

70 000 Zimbabwean women in risky abortions yearly

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mthuli Ncube dissolves Zimra board

11 hrs ago | 2667 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on proposed fiscal reforms to bring Zimbabwe finances under control

12 hrs ago | 5591 Views

Nick Mangwana replaces George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 3344 Views

Government slashes fishing permits

14 hrs ago | 1862 Views

BCC re-opens swimming pools

16 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

16 hrs ago | 1027 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

18 hrs ago | 1148 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

18 hrs ago | 928 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

19 hrs ago | 486 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

19 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

19 hrs ago | 434 Views

MDC America demo flops

19 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

19 hrs ago | 932 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

19 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

19 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

21 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

22 hrs ago | 3935 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

22 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

22 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

22 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Cops bash MDC official

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

22 hrs ago | 422 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

22 hrs ago | 341 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

22 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

22 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

22 hrs ago | 396 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

22 hrs ago | 172 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

22 hrs ago | 891 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days