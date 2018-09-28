Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

RBZ maintains bond note - US$ exchange rate at par

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has maintained the exchange rate of the bond notes at par with the US dollar.

In his delayed mid-term Monetary Policy Statement, governor John Mangudya said that the central bank would not devalue the currency, at least not in the short term, as any move towards that would be suicidal.

Mangudya directed banks to effectively operationalise the ring-fencing policy on Nostro foreign currency accounts by separating FCAs into two categories, namely Nostro FCAs and RTGS FCAs. Banks have been given up to 15 October 2018 to fully comply with this policy measure.

"The purposes of separating the FCAs is to ensure we create value for money with those that are exporting. ...To ensure that the amounts (exporting and non-exporting) do not mingle.  Mingling is de-motivating to those who are bringing foreign currency.  It's suicidal to devalue because overnight people will offload their balances and create a crisis in the financial sector. It has spillover effects to the ordinary person, particularly on price increases."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Bond_notes, #Dollar, #RBZ

Comments

Residential house forsale

Business properties to rent

House for sale at selbrone park

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House to buy

House to buy

Retail outlet let to let

Restaurant forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

British have cut ED adrift, has he even Smith's common sense to admit 'game is up!'

4 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Bread and sugar is killing you anyway

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Zambia deports Lumumba

6 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Grain Millers suspend flour supplies for confectioneries

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

RBZ negotiates $500m facility to buttress FCAs

7 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mthuli Ncube slaps 'catastrophic' tax on electronic transactions

7 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Mugabe's son, Zoey get cosy

7 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Mthuli Ncube increases tax on money transfers

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

RBZ announces FCA return, more monetary reforms

7 hrs ago | 625 Views

Full RBZ Monetary Policy Statement

7 hrs ago | 489 Views

Chamisa says bond note must go

11 hrs ago | 4012 Views

MDC Chamisa, Zanu-PF lock horns again

11 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Man charged for insulting Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Mujuru armed robber appear in court

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

'Chamisa is also an illegitimate leader'

11 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mujuru party collapses

11 hrs ago | 1103 Views

70 000 Zimbabwean women in risky abortions yearly

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mthuli Ncube dissolves Zimra board

11 hrs ago | 2667 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on proposed fiscal reforms to bring Zimbabwe finances under control

12 hrs ago | 5591 Views

Nick Mangwana replaces George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 3343 Views

Government slashes fishing permits

14 hrs ago | 1862 Views

BCC re-opens swimming pools

16 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

16 hrs ago | 1027 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

18 hrs ago | 1148 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

18 hrs ago | 928 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

19 hrs ago | 486 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

19 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

19 hrs ago | 434 Views

MDC America demo flops

19 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

19 hrs ago | 932 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

19 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

19 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

21 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

22 hrs ago | 3935 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

22 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

22 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

22 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Cops bash MDC official

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

22 hrs ago | 422 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

22 hrs ago | 341 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

22 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

22 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

22 hrs ago | 396 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

22 hrs ago | 172 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

22 hrs ago | 891 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days