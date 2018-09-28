Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mthuli Ncube increases tax on money transfers

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE new Minister of Finance and Economic Development has increased the charges on money transfers to 2c per every dollar transacted from 5c per every transaction in order to widen the tax base and ensure that Government gets enough to fund its budget.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said that to date in 2018, 1.7 billion electronic and mobile phone-based financial transactions and RTGS transactions went through as compared to 50 million four years ago.

"I hereby review the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax from 5 cents per transaction to 2 cents per dollar transacted, effective 1 October 2018. 37. I am therefore directing financial institutions, banks and ZIMRA, working together with telecommunication companies to extend the collection to all electronic financial transactions."

Treasury introduced the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax with effect from 1 January 2003 through the Finance Act 15 of 2002. The tax was set at 5 cents per transaction, which was a specific tax. However, Prof Ncube said due to the increase in informalisation of the economy and huge increase in electronic and mobile phone-based financial transactions and RTGS transactions there is need to expand the tax collection base and ensure that the tax collection points are aligned with electronic mobile payment transactions and RTGS system.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Residential house forsale

Business properties to rent

House for sale at selbrone park

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House to buy

House to buy

Retail outlet let to let

Restaurant forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

British have cut ED adrift, has he even Smith's common sense to admit 'game is up!'

4 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Bread and sugar is killing you anyway

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Zambia deports Lumumba

6 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Grain Millers suspend flour supplies for confectioneries

7 hrs ago | 367 Views

RBZ negotiates $500m facility to buttress FCAs

7 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mthuli Ncube slaps 'catastrophic' tax on electronic transactions

7 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Mugabe's son, Zoey get cosy

7 hrs ago | 1573 Views

RBZ maintains bond note - US$ exchange rate at par

7 hrs ago | 696 Views

RBZ announces FCA return, more monetary reforms

7 hrs ago | 625 Views

Full RBZ Monetary Policy Statement

7 hrs ago | 489 Views

Chamisa says bond note must go

11 hrs ago | 4011 Views

MDC Chamisa, Zanu-PF lock horns again

11 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Man charged for insulting Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mujuru armed robber appear in court

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

'Chamisa is also an illegitimate leader'

11 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mujuru party collapses

11 hrs ago | 1103 Views

70 000 Zimbabwean women in risky abortions yearly

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mthuli Ncube dissolves Zimra board

11 hrs ago | 2667 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on proposed fiscal reforms to bring Zimbabwe finances under control

12 hrs ago | 5590 Views

Nick Mangwana replaces George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 3343 Views

Government slashes fishing permits

14 hrs ago | 1860 Views

BCC re-opens swimming pools

16 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

16 hrs ago | 1027 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

18 hrs ago | 1148 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

18 hrs ago | 928 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

19 hrs ago | 486 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

19 hrs ago | 434 Views

MDC America demo flops

19 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

19 hrs ago | 932 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

19 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

19 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

21 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

22 hrs ago | 3935 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

22 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

22 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

22 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Cops bash MDC official

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

22 hrs ago | 422 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

22 hrs ago | 341 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

22 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

22 hrs ago | 2701 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

22 hrs ago | 396 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

22 hrs ago | 172 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

22 hrs ago | 891 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days