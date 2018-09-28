Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zambia deports Lumumba

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zambia's main opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, has criticised the government over Saturday's deportation of prominent Kenyan lawyer Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba.

Mr Lumumba, director of the Kenya School of Laws, was due to give a talk on Africa-China relations on Saturday night but he was not allowed to alight from the plane as authorities ordered his return to Nairobi immediately.

Zambia's chief government spokeswoman Dora Siliya later tweeted that Mr Lumumba was not allowed entry into Zambia "due to security considerations."

Mr Hichilema said that Mr Lumumba's deportation would taint the country's image.

The Kenyan lawyer is a popular public speaker who is known for his pan-African views. The news of his deportation was covered by Kenya's press.

His deportation is being seen as an attempt by Zambia's authorities to stifle any negative discussion around its friendship with China amidst allegations that the government has accumulated a lot of debt by borrowing from the Asian economic giant.

Recently, the government rejected reports that it used some key public assets - such as the national broadcaster, the state-owned power company, Zesco, and the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport - as collateral for the loans.

China denied these allegations as well.

The deportation of Mr Lumumba follows similar actions in recent months against South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane and South African entertainer Rebecca Libram, popularly known as Zodwa Wabantu.

In August, Zimbabwean opposition figure Tendai Biti was arrested and handed back to authorities in that country after a failed attempt to seek asylum in Zambia.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - BBC
More on: #Zambia, #Lumumba, #Deport

Comments

House to buy

House to buy

House for sale at selbrone park

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Retail outlet let to let

Restaurant forsale

Business properties to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

British have cut ED adrift, has he even Smith's common sense to admit 'game is up!'

5 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Bread and sugar is killing you anyway

5 hrs ago | 705 Views

Grain Millers suspend flour supplies for confectioneries

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

RBZ negotiates $500m facility to buttress FCAs

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mthuli Ncube slaps 'catastrophic' tax on electronic transactions

7 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Mugabe's son, Zoey get cosy

7 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mthuli Ncube increases tax on money transfers

7 hrs ago | 690 Views

RBZ maintains bond note - US$ exchange rate at par

7 hrs ago | 715 Views

RBZ announces FCA return, more monetary reforms

7 hrs ago | 641 Views

Full RBZ Monetary Policy Statement

8 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chamisa says bond note must go

11 hrs ago | 4035 Views

MDC Chamisa, Zanu-PF lock horns again

11 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Man charged for insulting Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Mujuru armed robber appear in court

11 hrs ago | 947 Views

'Chamisa is also an illegitimate leader'

11 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

11 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mujuru party collapses

11 hrs ago | 1113 Views

70 000 Zimbabwean women in risky abortions yearly

11 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mthuli Ncube dissolves Zimra board

12 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on proposed fiscal reforms to bring Zimbabwe finances under control

13 hrs ago | 5620 Views

Nick Mangwana replaces George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Government slashes fishing permits

14 hrs ago | 1868 Views

BCC re-opens swimming pools

16 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

16 hrs ago | 1027 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

18 hrs ago | 1150 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

18 hrs ago | 931 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

19 hrs ago | 486 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

19 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

MDC America demo flops

20 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

20 hrs ago | 933 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

20 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

20 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

22 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

22 hrs ago | 3942 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

22 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

22 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

22 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Cops bash MDC official

22 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

22 hrs ago | 423 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

22 hrs ago | 342 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

22 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

22 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

22 hrs ago | 396 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

22 hrs ago | 173 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

22 hrs ago | 891 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days