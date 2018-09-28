Mwonzora questions possibility of provincial councils being sworn in soon

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance senator Douglas Mwonzora has questioned the possibility of the provincial councils as enshrined in the new constitution being sworn in soon considering the government's dragging of feet in implementing the provisions in the new charter.Mwonzora made the remarks while debating in parliament."My question is directed to the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. It begins with the historical narrative that in 2013, the country adopted a new Constitution which provided for devolution. People were elected in the Provincial Councils but were never sworn in. This year, members of the Provincial Councils have been elected again and we have realised that they have not been sworn in. When are we going to see the implementation of devolution? When are these people going to be sworn in? When are we going to see the implementation of devolution?" he said.The Minister of Justice Legal and Parlaimentary affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi in response said there are people who have been elected and are anxious to start work."He is right that the 2013 Constitution provides for Provincial Councils to be in place. Again, the same Constitution, my learned friend is aware of it, provides that legislation must be put into place to give effect to the Provincial Councils. Part of the work that we have to do urgently is to ensure that we bring before Parliament that legislative framework that will give effect to the work of the Provincial Councils so that the councilors may be sworn in and the Provincial Councils constituted," he said.