Chinese are new colonisers of Zimbabwe - MDC Alliance legislator

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance legislator Chalton Hwende has warned Zimbabwean citizens that the Chinese who are touted as investors in the country are not as such but they are new authorised colonisers of the nation.This come after the Chinese government gave some loan to Zimbabwe for economic revival."The Chinese are not investors they are the new colonizers and must not be embraced but fought. Zimbabwe does not need aid but investment. We must get our best brains to be part of the teams negotiating trade deals for our country so that brand Zimbabwe wins always," Hwende said.