Mthuli Ncube absence at parly irks MDC Vice President

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
The absence of Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube in parliament during senate last week irked the MDC Vice President Elias Mudzuri.

Speaking in parliament during senate, Mudzuri initially senate President for assuming her role in the house.

"I start by congratulating you and Madam President for being elected Chairs. My question goes to the Leader of the House in the absence of the Minister of Finance and Economic Development," he said.

He then asked as to what is Government policy in trying to curb the random sale of money in the streets and what is Government policy towards ensuring that the dollar and the bond are one?

"In the past, we have argued and we have legislated that the bond and the dollar are the same but today if you go anywhere you cannot get the dollar even when you want to use the money in your account, you are not allowed to compare it with a dollar. They will actually ask you to bring the physical dollar," he said.

But the Senate President said it was unfair for the questions directed to the absent minister to be answered by anyone else.

Mudzuri said as Leader of the House he has not seen enough Ministers, and he does not know how many were there.
"It has been a concern and we have discussed this.  Now that you want us to direct questions to specific Ministers without Leader of the Government Business answering, it really needs them to be here and I do not know how many are here because we have burning questions for several Ministers who should be able to answer for themselves. When we ask questions to the Leader of Government Business, we are asking him because it is Government business we are talking about. If he cannot answer then he will refer the question to the person. We need to know how many Ministers are here and why the rest are not here so that we can have proper business of the Senate," he said.

Source - Byo24News

