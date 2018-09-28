Anglican Church priest commends Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN pastor based in Papua New Guinea has commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for promoting peace and tolerance through shunning hate speech.Anglican Church priest Reverend Nicholas Mukaronda, who has been in the country for the past 10 days, yesterday said President Mnangagwa's leadership has been unifying and not divisive."I think for a Head of State and Government, hate speech has not been part of his speech. In the past it used to come from the top hence informing the general society," said Rev Mukaronda.Since President Mnangagwa assumed power in November last year, he has been consistent in his call for peace, love and unity and has taken deliberate steps to re-engage and amend frosty relations with other countries.President Mnangagwa's call for peace saw the country holding its first peaceful election where political parties and members campaigned without being hindered.Rev Mukaronda said there are a lot of positive things that the Government has promised to do for the people which need to transform into action."The signals that are coming are that there are some important intangibles that are happening at the moment. We can't physically touch or see them but there is a shift towards the future. There is what seems to be a shift where the (Zanu-PF) Politburo and Government are no longer one thing," he said.The man of cloth said the make-up of Cabinet where the President appointed mostly new brains to top positions was a confidence builder.Rev Mukandora, who is also a former University of Zimbabwe lecturer, said the nation should not pin hopes on individuals but should focus on the national agenda which requires collective efforts.He challenged Government to address unemployment that is affecting mostly the youth describing lack of jobs as a ticking time bomb.The clergyman said it was encouraging that motorists are now able to drive without worrying about police roadblocks. He implored the nation to invest in peace building mechanisms adding that the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission has an important task to lead the healing process."There are issues that need to be addressed. We need to invest in negotiations as an ultimate weapon for resolving conflicts. We have to come to the table and face ourselves in the mirror. We have to accept that things happened and we can't perpetuate them but stop them," Rev Mukandora said.