Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Anglican Church priest commends Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWEAN pastor based in Papua New Guinea has commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for promoting peace and tolerance through shunning hate speech.

Anglican Church priest Reverend Nicholas Mukaronda, who has been in the country for the past 10 days, yesterday said President Mnangagwa's leadership has been unifying and not divisive.

"I think for a Head of State and Government, hate speech has not been part of his speech. In the past it used to come from the top hence informing the general society," said Rev Mukaronda.

Since President Mnangagwa assumed power in November last year, he has been consistent in his call for peace, love and unity and has taken deliberate steps to re-engage and amend frosty relations with other countries.

President Mnangagwa's call for peace saw the country holding its first peaceful election where political parties and members campaigned without being hindered.

Rev Mukaronda said there are a lot of positive things that the Government has promised to do for the people which need to transform into action.

"The signals that are coming are that there are some important intangibles that are happening at the moment. We can't physically touch or see them but there is a shift towards the future. There is what seems to be a shift where the (Zanu-PF) Politburo and Government are no longer one thing," he said.

The man of cloth said the make-up of Cabinet where the President appointed mostly new brains to top positions was a confidence builder.

Rev Mukandora, who is also a former University of Zimbabwe lecturer, said the nation should not pin hopes on individuals but should focus on the national agenda which requires collective efforts.

He challenged Government to address unemployment that is affecting mostly the youth describing lack of jobs as a ticking time bomb.

The clergyman said it was encouraging that motorists are now able to drive without worrying about police roadblocks. He implored the nation to invest in peace building mechanisms adding that the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission has an important task to lead the healing process.

"There are issues that need to be addressed. We need to invest in negotiations as an ultimate weapon for resolving conflicts. We have to come to the table and face ourselves in the mirror. We have to accept that things happened and we can't perpetuate them but stop them," Rev Mukandora said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Residential house forsale

3pierce lshape couches

Retail outlet let to let

House for sale at selbrone park

House to buy

Restaurant forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

43 mins ago | 314 Views

UZ release new graduation date

44 mins ago | 187 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

46 mins ago | 480 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

47 mins ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

47 mins ago | 391 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

48 mins ago | 187 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

48 mins ago | 167 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

1 hr ago | 426 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

1 hr ago | 238 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

1 hr ago | 202 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

1 hr ago | 113 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

1 hr ago | 41 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 67 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 73 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

2 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

2 hrs ago | 367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days