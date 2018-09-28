Latest News Editor's Choice


Tapuwa Kapini now fixing cars

by Sithabile Mafu
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Warriors goalie Tapuwa Kapini has ventured into the vehicle repair business when he is not saving goals on the field.

Kapini now co-owns a workshop that fixes gearboxes in Pomona, Kempton Park.

The Highlands skipper had no intention of getting into fixing gearboxes until his own Ford Ranger ruptured a gearbox some years ago.

"My Ford Ranger had a gearbox problem, when I took it to a Ford dealership they quoted me R46 000 to install a new one," he recalled. "I could not afford that amount.

"I went to a friend of mine who had little knowledge of fixing cars. We took the gearbox out, thoroughly cleaned and examined it and put in some screws. That's how I got into this business. Today, we co-own Trec Gearbox Specialist business, and it is registered."
 
Kapini is now planning to enhance his mechanic expertise by obtaining an analogous certificate in the near future.

"We have four employees. Most of the time I am in camp with the team and that's when my partner Emmanuel steps up and does everything. We fix approximately five cars a day, depending on the parts [available]. If it's cars like Toyotas, it's easy", Kapini stated.

However the 34-year-old goalie is not planning to retire any time soon from football. He spends his leisure time with his children.

Source - Byo24News

