Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

by ARTUZ
2 hrs ago | Views
Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ is irked with the raft of measures introduced by both the Monetary and Fiscal authorities of our Republic. We are particularly angered with the policy directive of distinguishing the Real Time Gross Settlement, RTGS accounts from the Foreign Currency Account, FCA. We further feel robbed by the introduction of a 2% tax on all electronic transfers.

Teachers' salaries were last reviewed in 2013 after protracted negotiations. The salaries were negotiated in US dollar terms. The new policy directive will definitely see teachers earning in RTGS terms in violation with the agreement that was negotiated and agreed in US dollar terms. It is against that background that ARTUZ rejects RTGS salaries as they were never agreed upon through a formal bipartisan negotiating platform. Our employer cannot just adjust our salaries without our consent. We still expect our salaries in US dollars until fresh negotiations are conducted.

Teachers and other civil servants have been contributing 7, 5% of their salaries towards pension since 2015. The contributions were in US dollars and the subtle devaluation of the virtual Zimbabwean dollar will erode their pension contributions. This is a repeat of the 2008 pension theft wherein our pensions were declared nonexistent after years of contributing. Workers have also been paying mortgages and various insurance policies in US dollars and Mangudya decides to steal all that with a snap of a finger.

To make our lives more miserable the government is also plotting to deduct 2% tax for every transaction. This again will adversely affect us as we don't have access to cash and all our transactions are in the form of electronic transfers. This is another wage theft wherein the government is giving us a salary with the right hand and claims it back using the left hand. We reject the tax regime and stand ready to defend our wages by any means necessary.

It is clear that the incumbent government is making us pay for its recklessness. The government blew around 5, 5 billion dollars on excesses in a space of one year. Whilst these officials were chartering planes, driving fancy cars and sleeping in expensive hotels the workers were being underpaid. The workers were however saving the little they were earning. The government is now coming after our meagre savings after looting all national resources. They really take us for a granted, but they are in for a rude awakening.

We are aware that post these new changes companies can now officially adopt a dual pricing system one for RTGS accounts and another for FCA. The poor will be the worst affected. Tobacco farmers whose output is exported in US dollars received payment in RTGS and are now victims of the machinations of these thieves in government. The Social security of our citizens is being sacrificed as the elites are now pursuing their private looting interests.

ARTUZ reiterates its call for an urgent national labour convention to construct concrete intervention strategies to defend the working class.

We are glad with the progress being made in both our inter Union and intra Union consultations on way forward. This Red October will definitely see the working class rising in unprecedented unison.
 
ARTUZ INFORMATION DEPARTMENT.
+263776129336/717141081/775643192

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - ARTUZ

Comments

House for sale at selbrone park

House decorating

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House to buy

Business properties to rent

Restaurant forsale

Retail outlet let to let

Residential house forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

42 mins ago | 295 Views

UZ release new graduation date

42 mins ago | 180 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

45 mins ago | 461 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

46 mins ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

46 mins ago | 372 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

47 mins ago | 184 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

47 mins ago | 164 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

59 mins ago | 418 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

60 mins ago | 95 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

1 hr ago | 434 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

1 hr ago | 234 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

1 hr ago | 199 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

1 hr ago | 112 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

1 hr ago | 40 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 67 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 831 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days