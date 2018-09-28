Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has granted a three-month amnesty allowing non-compliant businesses to register and or clear their arrears between October and December 2018.

In a notice yesterday, the pensions' authority said companies that are not registered with NSSA and have not been deducting contributions should come forward.


"The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is offering an amnesty to all employers from 1 October to 31 December 2018 to register and/ or clear their arrears within the said period," said the authority. The amnesty covers companies that are not registered with NSSA and have not been deducting contributions.

"Come forward and register to regularise your status — no questions asked. Penalties and surcharges forgiven."

NSSA also said companies that are not registered with the statutory body and have been deducting contributions should come forward and register. Companies that are registered but facing difficulties should also come forward to NSSA.

Concerned companies only need to present a payment plan to regularise their status, said NSSA. Companies that are registered and are generally compliant but have been facing difficulties in remitting contributions have also been urged to come forward to discuss a payment plan to regularise their status without penalties.

NSSA has urged all employees or contributors to visit any NSSA office to verify whether their employers are registered and compliant as this will assist in ensuring that their social security is secured and reduces delays in claiming benefits when they become due.

"NSSA is committed to providing social protection for all and to contributing towards the economic revival of Zimbabwe," said NSSA.

"The authority encourages all employers who are not compliant to take advantage of this amnesty and secure the future of their employees and their dependants."

NSSA was created by an Act of Parliament, The National Social Security Act (Chapter 17:04) of 1989. The Act empowers the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to establish social security schemes for the provision of benefits to all employees.

The authority operates on the principle of social solidarity and pooling of resources and risks, involving drawing of savings from periods of employment, earnings and good health to provide for periods of unemployment, old age, invalidity and death.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #NSSA, #Amnesty, #Business

Comments

Retail outlet let to let

Residential house forsale

House decorating

3pierce lshape couches

House to buy

Restaurant forsale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

41 mins ago | 283 Views

UZ release new graduation date

41 mins ago | 175 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

43 mins ago | 445 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

44 mins ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

45 mins ago | 360 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

45 mins ago | 178 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

45 mins ago | 158 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

58 mins ago | 410 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

58 mins ago | 94 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

60 mins ago | 420 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

60 mins ago | 232 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

1 hr ago | 196 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

1 hr ago | 109 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

1 hr ago | 40 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 83 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 816 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

2 hrs ago | 362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days