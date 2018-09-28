NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has granted a three-month amnesty allowing non-compliant businesses to register and or clear their arrears between October and December 2018.In a notice yesterday, the pensions' authority said companies that are not registered with NSSA and have not been deducting contributions should come forward."The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is offering an amnesty to all employers from 1 October to 31 December 2018 to register and/ or clear their arrears within the said period," said the authority. The amnesty covers companies that are not registered with NSSA and have not been deducting contributions."Come forward and register to regularise your status — no questions asked. Penalties and surcharges forgiven."NSSA also said companies that are not registered with the statutory body and have been deducting contributions should come forward and register. Companies that are registered but facing difficulties should also come forward to NSSA.Concerned companies only need to present a payment plan to regularise their status, said NSSA. Companies that are registered and are generally compliant but have been facing difficulties in remitting contributions have also been urged to come forward to discuss a payment plan to regularise their status without penalties.NSSA has urged all employees or contributors to visit any NSSA office to verify whether their employers are registered and compliant as this will assist in ensuring that their social security is secured and reduces delays in claiming benefits when they become due."NSSA is committed to providing social protection for all and to contributing towards the economic revival of Zimbabwe," said NSSA."The authority encourages all employers who are not compliant to take advantage of this amnesty and secure the future of their employees and their dependants."NSSA was created by an Act of Parliament, The National Social Security Act (Chapter 17:04) of 1989. The Act empowers the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to establish social security schemes for the provision of benefits to all employees.The authority operates on the principle of social solidarity and pooling of resources and risks, involving drawing of savings from periods of employment, earnings and good health to provide for periods of unemployment, old age, invalidity and death.