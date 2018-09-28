Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NDUMISO Dlodlo from Bodyworks Gym retained his Mr Zimbabwe crown at the National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held in Harare on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who became the first bodybuilder with Bulawayo roots to win Mr Zimbabwe last year since Grant Henderson took it in 1993, was also winner of the senior men up to 85kgs category.

Marko Mwale also of Bodyworks Gym lifted the men's wheelchair category, shrugging off stiff competition from Tendai Muzavazi.

Another Bodyworks Gym competitor Charity Juma was crowned champion in the women's physique, while Gerald Noble came tops in the masters bodybuilding for the over 40 years' category.

Tatenda Chikuwa took the junior men's bodybuilding, while Chamunorwa Marange and Blessing Sithole were champions in the men's fitness and men's physique over 176cm respectively.

Shantel Greenland added to the Bodyworks Gym's dominance by winning the women's bikini fitness open, with gym mate Juma scooping the women's physique accolade. The women's fitness accolade went to Michelle Matsito.

Eliah Samaringa was crowned champion in the senior men's bodybuilding up to and including 75kgs, while Bulawayo province team coach Simon Gama, who is also a trainer at Bodyworks Gym, was named coach of the year and also voted for by the crowd as the biggest bodybuilder. Gama said he was impressed by the performance of Bulawayo bodybuilders.

"It was a tough competition, but our guys managed to impress. Six out of eight bodybuilders we fielded managed to come out tops, which is an indication that the province is on the right track," he said.

"I am very humbled for being named Coach of the Year for the third time. That was not an individual award, but it shows that our hard work as Bodyworks Gym is paying off. We hope to continue improving and doing well as a province".


Source - chronicle

