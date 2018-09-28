Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGH Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda has nullified a decision by Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri, to withdraw an offer letter given to a Goromonzi farmer, saying the move was "arbitrary, irrational and grossly unreasonable" and against the spirit of the new dispensation.

Justice Muzenda also ordered the eviction of one C Samuriwo, who had grabbed Strathlone Farm from Hector Dalton Ludick Snr.

"The new dispensation prevailing in the country is that these former owners of land who have been favoured with pieces of land and who can produce for the benefit of the nation must be given an opportunity to freely practice farming and the first respondent [then Lands minister Douglas Mombeshora) took heed to that clarion call and granted an offer letter to the first applicant (Ludick Sr)," Muzenda said.

"Accordingly, it is ordered as follows; it be and is hereby declared that the first respondent's withdrawal of the applicant's offer letter dated September 26, 2017, delivered up to the first applicant on September 26, 2017 concerning the whole lot of Strathlone in Goromonzi District of Mashonaland East Province measuring approximately 432 hectares, is invalid.

"First applicant, his representatives, employees, invitees, be and are hereby entitled to the full use of the property reflected in first applicant's offer letter of November 10, 2006 and of all the improvements therein. First respondent be and is hereby stopped from taking a decision to withdraw the first applicant's offer letter on the same grounds as those invalidated by this court."

According to the court papers, the ruling by the judge on September 13, 2018 came after Ludick and members of his family filed a High Court application seeking to retain ownership of Strathlone Farm, which had been grabbed by Samuriwo.

But in his judgment, Justice Muzenda said: "The withdrawal of the offer letter granted to the first applicant in the absence of the offer letter granted to the second respondent in 2004 is arbitrary, irrational and grossly unreasonable. The first respondent is duty bound to exercise his power judicially and act in a transparent way to show to the general public that he is not vindictive to anyone. I agree with the applicants that the conduct of the first respondent merits interference by this court."

The judge also said Samuriwo, who had been allocated the farm in 2004, had not made any effort to move onto the land in fulfilment of the offer letter, until government allocated the farm to Ludick in 2006, whom he tried to evict in 2017.

"There is no justification at the instance of the first respondent in trying to withdraw the offer letter based on flimsy, unsubstantiated grounds of an earlier allotee, although I had already found that the first respondent afforded the first applicant to present his side of the story. The basis upon which the first respondent withdrew the offer letter from the first applicant is grossly unreasonable and irrational so as to be interfered with," he said.

"The first applicant legitimately expected to continue with the farming operations and obviously invested on the piece of land from November 10, 2006 to 2017 and it will not be in the interest of justice to simply withdraw the offer letter and ask the applicants to go. The applicants have proved the grounds for review and their application succeeds."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Judge, #Shiri, #Farm

Comments

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Retail outlet let to let

House for sale at selbrone park

3pierce lshape couches

Restaurant forsale

House to buy

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

37 mins ago | 244 Views

UZ release new graduation date

37 mins ago | 155 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

40 mins ago | 404 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

40 mins ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

41 mins ago | 311 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

41 mins ago | 158 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

42 mins ago | 142 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

54 mins ago | 386 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

55 mins ago | 86 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

56 mins ago | 391 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

56 mins ago | 222 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

58 mins ago | 109 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

58 mins ago | 168 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

58 mins ago | 184 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

59 mins ago | 48 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

59 mins ago | 105 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

60 mins ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

1 hr ago | 34 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 64 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 776 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

1 hr ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days