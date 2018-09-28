Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
FIRST Mutual Holdings (FMH) Limited has petitioned the High Court seeking liquidation of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)-listed Meikles Limited after the latter allegedly failed to settle a five-year old debt of $416 156.

FMH filed the court application sometime in May last year and the matter is set to be heard by High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi tomorrow.

"On the ground of being unable to pay its debts, the applicant (FMH) hereby applies for a winding-up order against respondent (Meikles Limited). The applicant also applies on the ground that it would be just and equitable, taking into account how long the debt has remained unpaid and the respondent's consistent failure to honour its undertakings," FMH group secretary Sheila Frances Lorimer said in her founding affidavit.

Lorimer said Meikles Limited owes her company $337 620,35 which amount, as at June 6, 2016 had accrued $78 536,38 interest.

"The amount owing to the applicant by the respondent has its origins in 2014. Prior to that date the respondent had borrowed funds from a bank known as Trust Bank, which is now in liquidation, and in order to provide security for the loan had signed certain bankers acceptances, which were negotiable instruments being negotiable bills of exchange," Lorimer said.

She further said at a subsequent date, the said Trust Bank became indebted to FMH and delivered the same bankers acceptances to it as security.

"The respondent claims that it paid those bank acceptances, but they were still current bank acceptances, freely negotiable, when they were negotiated to the applicant," she said.

"The applicant subsequently demanded payment from the respondent, of the said bills of exchange, as the holder of the bills of exchange.

"When the respondent, failed to pay it applied for judgment against the respondent, based on those bank acceptances and, as the holder of those negotiable instruments.

"Despite the fact that the respondent had no defence, since the applicant was a holder in due course, it defended the action brought by the applicant to recover on those bills of exchange."

Lorimer also said when her firm took Meikles to court in 2013, the latter, agreed to settle the matter by conceding to pay $482 025 and subsequently on October 30, 2015 offered to pay the full amount due in instalments of $48 202 monthly.

"These conditions were accepted by making certain payments. Despite the respondent having settled the matter, it failed to pay the amount dues and only paid three instalments, despite many demand," Lorimer said, adding later that the parties again agreed, based on Meikles's offer, to vary the original instalments, but nothing materialised, prompting her firm to approach the court seeking its liquidation.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

3pierce lshape couches

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Business properties to rent

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Retail outlet let to let

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Restaurant forsale

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

29 mins ago | 163 Views

UZ release new graduation date

30 mins ago | 106 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

32 mins ago | 289 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

33 mins ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

33 mins ago | 217 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

34 mins ago | 113 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

34 mins ago | 114 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

47 mins ago | 348 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

47 mins ago | 80 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

48 mins ago | 351 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

49 mins ago | 193 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

50 mins ago | 104 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

51 mins ago | 157 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

51 mins ago | 169 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

52 mins ago | 47 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

52 mins ago | 97 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

53 mins ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

53 mins ago | 162 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

54 mins ago | 32 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

54 mins ago | 41 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

55 mins ago | 101 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

55 mins ago | 69 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

56 mins ago | 126 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

57 mins ago | 155 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

57 mins ago | 49 Views

Overhaul social security

58 mins ago | 44 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

58 mins ago | 13 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

59 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

60 mins ago | 70 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

60 mins ago | 114 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 32 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 60 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 64 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 723 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

1 hr ago | 344 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days