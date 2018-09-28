Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE privately-owned Falcon College in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, is suing a parent for failing to pay fees amounting to over $14 700.

The college filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court, citing the child's parent as the defendant.

Southern Eye has withheld the name of the parent to protect the child in question, who is a minor.

"The plaintiff's claim against you is for payment of $14 742,19 being monies overdue and outstanding for school fees and levies in respect of your child whom you enrolled at the plaintiff's school. Interest on the sum of $14 742,19 at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum from August 23 to date of full payment," the summons read in part.

"The period for the amount above is for the term beginning May 2018 and ending July 2018. The above amount is still owing and accruing interest at the prescribed rate. Despite demand the defendant has failed, neglected, denied or delayed to pay the said amount," the college submitted.

The school said the parent abused court process by forcing it to approach the court and thereby putting the college out of pocket in a straight forward matter.

"The conduct warrants a punitive order of costs on the legal practitioner and client scale. Wherefore plaintiff prays for judgment against the defendant for payment of

$14 742,19 together with interest thereon at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum from August 23 2018 to date of full payment," the college submitted.

The parent is yet to respond to the summons.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Falcon, #College, #Court

Comments

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Retail outlet let to let

House for sale at selbrone park

3pierce lshape couches

Restaurant forsale

House to buy

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

37 mins ago | 244 Views

UZ release new graduation date

37 mins ago | 155 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

40 mins ago | 404 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

40 mins ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

41 mins ago | 313 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

41 mins ago | 158 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

42 mins ago | 142 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

54 mins ago | 386 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

55 mins ago | 86 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

56 mins ago | 391 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

56 mins ago | 222 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

58 mins ago | 109 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

58 mins ago | 168 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

58 mins ago | 184 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

59 mins ago | 48 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

59 mins ago | 105 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

60 mins ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

1 hr ago | 34 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 64 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 776 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

1 hr ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days