Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
MUTARE mayor, Blessing Tandi last week launched his council's 100-day plan aimed at improving service delivery and upgrading public infrastructure at a cost of $3 million.

Speaking during a councillors' orientation programme held in the city on Friday, Tandi said Mutare was losing treated water to leakages and discharging raw effluent into the environment, hence the need to urgently replace obsolete pipes.

Tandi said the programme will also involve procurement of three refuse trucks and renovation of public toilets and Sakubva Stadium, among other projects.

"The 100-day plan comes at a time when the local authority has started the process of engagement with other stakeholders, with a view to creating good will and mutual understanding among both the internal and external stakeholders,'' he said.

''In line with government's initiative to revive the economy, industry and all others that contribute to national development agenda, the City of Mutare has come up with a 100-day programme which will run up to December 31," he said

"The plan targets the repairing and revamping of public toilets, some of which have been hit by vandalism. We also aim to procure three refuse trucks and one backhoe loader by December 31. This will undoubtedly improve refuse collection schedule in the city and residential areas," he said.

The mayor added that the local municipality also intends to rehabilitate water and sewer systems in parts of Sakubva and Dangamvura.

"For successful implementation of the set 100-day plan, council will have to fork out close to $3 million, only to self-finance the projects," he said.

United Mutare Residents Ratepayers Trust programmes director Edson Dube commended the programme and urged council to be accountable for every dollar used in the projects.

"As Mutare residents, we welcome the 100-day working plan by our new mayor, I think he has started well. We urge the city fathers to adhere to what they have promised to do," he said.

"The City fathers should account for every dollar because the budget of $3 million is a lot of money and at the same time we need development. We will assess their performance, so they should hit the ground running."

Source - newsday

