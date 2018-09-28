Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Zanu's PF United Kingdom branch chairperson, Ndavaningi (Nick) Mangwana as new permanent secretary in the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry.Mangwana replaces George Charamba, who was elevated to Deputy Chief Secretary, presidential communications.Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, announced Mangwana's appointment in a statement yesterday."He will bring vast technical competence and experience in contemporary media to the new task," Sibanda said.Mangwana, who has been based in the UK and came home ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections, has stood solidly behind Mnangagwa during the time he faced internal attacks in Zanu PF by the G40 faction.He maintained a strong social media presence and also appeared on international media defending Zanu PF and Mnangagwa policies, a trait acknowledged by Sibanda in the appointment letter."He has lived in the UK, where he was a regular on the international media representing Zimbabwe's narrative to the world," Sibanda said.