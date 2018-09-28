Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Gweru Town Clerk Daniel Matau is still being paid a salary despite the local authority refusing to reinstate him following his dismissal in 2016, Southern Eye has learned.Matau was suspended and later fired in July 2016 by a commission led by former Masvingo Town Clerk, Tsunga Mhangami which was running affairs of Gweru at a time when former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere suspended all councillors. He later won a labour case to set aside the dismissal at the Bulawayo High Court, which ordered his reinstatement.His dismissal followed recommendations by a board of inquiry appointed to probe allegations of corruption at Town House which found him guilty of 15 counts of gross incompetence and neglect of duties at the Town House.At the start of the probe, Matau was facing 29 counts. Judge Nicholas Matonsi ruled in his favour in March this year and ordered his reinstatement, but the local authority had already hired Elizabeth Gwatipedza to fill the post, leading into a gentleman's agreement that ensured he would just get his salary despite not coming to work.The cash-strapped Gweru City Council has been paying double salaries for the post of town clerk, understood to be about $6 000 per month.Mayor Josiah Makombe said he was dealing with the matter."As a council we can't continue paying two people for the same position. It is unfortunate that it has taken this long to solve (the issue) but as a new council in office we are going to put this matter to finality," the mayor said.He refused to divulge how much the council was paying."One's salary is not for the public," he said.