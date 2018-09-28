Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for four men who attacked a 42-year-old man from Fort Rixon with knobkerries, knives and axes, leading to his death.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said Itai Dzengerere and his friend Rabson Ganyani (31) were coming from a night club on September 22 when they were attacked by the men.Ganyani later reported the matter at Mberengwa Police Station, while Dzengerere was transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals, where he later died."It is unfortunate that he died the same day and the suspects are still unknown. Police have since launched a manhunt for the murder suspects," she said.Mukwende appealed to members of the public who might have information on the suspects to report the matter to the nearest police station.