News / National

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been taken to the Civil Court by a gold dealer over the disappearance of 285 grammes of confiscated gold worth $8 885, which was tendered as exhibit in court.

Lovemore Mapfumo, through his lawyers Karen Muyangwa of Muyangwa and Associates, cited the JSC and exhibits clerk Perpetual Mahachi as respondents.

Mapfumo was arrested together with Richard, Tonderai and Talkmore Chataika for possession of 285,73 grammes of gold without a licence, leading to confiscation of the mineral.

The four were acquitted of the charge on September 5 last year by a Harare magistrate and were ordered to deposit the gold at Fidelity Printers in the presence of the police.

However, the gold could not be found from the exhibits room, where it was kept.

After failing to recover the gold, Mapfumo then reported the matter to the police, leading to Mahachi's arrest.

JSC has, however, denied the charge, saying when the gold was confiscated, it became the property of Fidelity Printers.

JSC has also defended Mahachi, saying she was not the custodian of the gold.

Source - newsday
More on: #JSC, #Exhibit, #Clerk

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days