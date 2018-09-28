Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

by Delegate
57 mins ago | Views
A poorly organised Zimbabwe is Open for Business forum in Bulawayo, organised by the Corporate Capital Consultancy led by Mr D Nyika scammed delegates who paid $25 to attend the meeting.

The meeting was advertised as being headlined Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Industry and Commence Mangaliso Ndlovu and his deputy Raj Modi as the speakers.

Only Modi was present raising fear that a Zanu-PF meeting was advertised as a government function. People who spoke to this publication were angry with the scam peddled by the organisers of the function.

"They name-dropped Mthuli Ncube and Mangaliso Ndlovu to make this meeting appear legitimate, unfortunately they failed because the ministers realised that their names are being used in a scam. The City Council officials also realised that this is a bigger scam that is why the did not attend," said one person who attended the function.

Bulawayo City Council officials did not attend the meeting as the meeting as they feared that their names will be soiled by attending the dodgy meeting.

The meeting was held under the theme Bulawayo is its Industrial and Cultural Hub, and was aimed at discussing possible solutions that can be implemented to make the production sector in Bulawayo function at full capacity and realise competitive advantage.

Zanu-PF officials and vehicles were seen milling around and they were given the high table. Official like Mashava, the new Minister of State for Bulawayo also attended.

People asked questions, however, none of their questions were answered. The function was poorly organised.

In the meeting, deputy minister Raj Modi said there is need for Zimbabweans to have the willpower to revive industries.

Modi said the revival of industries did not only require ideas and new technology, but willpower as well.

"Do not underestimate the power of willpower to change the industrial landscape," he said.

"Failure will not even be a possibility if our determination to succeed is strong enough, but willpower without hard work is nothing; hard work pays, hard work works. Some people do not give us a chance, they say reviving industry is an abortive attempt, but I say industries will not be revived if we wait for some persons or some other time," he said.

"As we embark on this journey, we will not agree on everything. If we do, we must be doing something wrong. But as we agree and disagree, we should not forget that which unites us is that we want our industries to work. We want our people to buy Zimbabwe, we want to reduce the import bill."

Modi said foreign investors could only come to Zimbabwe if the country makes it easy and quick for them to start businesses, giving them tax relief, reducing transaction fees, guaranteeing the safety of their investments, giving them property rights, shunning corruption, fraud and deception.

"We need to make sure that our international trade fairs bring potential foreign investors to a concentrated location," he said, adding trade fairs would zoom in on specific industries, countries and cities.

Modi indicated that it would only be rhetoric if the country does not implement reform plans and said days of talk shows were over.

"Factories must scale up production and the closed ones must open," he said.

Modi said all this could be achievable if industry embraced the spirit of November, which gave birth to the new dispensation, which showed the world that Zimbabweans were united towards achieving everything they desired.

However, captains of industries bemoaned the lack of willingness by government to address issues of illicit financial dealings, which has made it difficult for some companies outside Harare to access loans.

They also claimed government was not coming up with laws to lure the return of its citizens who run huge companies outside the country, with most of them unwilling to come back because their equipment would face exorbitant taxes.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Bulawayo, #Modi, #Meeting

Comments

Restaurant forsale

House to buy

House to buy

Business properties to rent

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

House decorating

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

37 mins ago | 254 Views

UZ release new graduation date

38 mins ago | 159 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

40 mins ago | 411 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

41 mins ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

42 mins ago | 328 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

42 mins ago | 163 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

42 mins ago | 146 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

55 mins ago | 390 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

55 mins ago | 89 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

57 mins ago | 399 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

58 mins ago | 109 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

59 mins ago | 170 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

59 mins ago | 184 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

60 mins ago | 49 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

1 hr ago | 105 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

1 hr ago | 35 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 64 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 784 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

1 hr ago | 360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days