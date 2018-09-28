Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
A TOURIST who was left for dead by an elephant bull in Victoria Falls on Saturday has been identified as Frank Sternhardt, a 56-year-old German national and has since been airlifted to South Africa for further treatment.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development.

"He was seriously injured and his condition kept worsening until he had to be airlifted to South Africa the same night. He sustained left arm and left leg fracture and other multiple body injuries," Farawo said.

"Elephants are breeding this time and we would like to urge our tourists not to draw closer to them and start filming. When they have calves, they become very sensitive and protective and must be avoided at all costs."

Sternhardt had visited the resort town with his wife and the two were walking to Kingdom Hotel where they were staying when he was attacked.

He was saved by souvenir vendors who said they were alerted to the danger by a woman's screams.

Anele Mpofu and Nqobile Nkomazana said they used catapults to scare away one of the feeding cows to save the tourist's life.

"We hit it hard on its left ear and maybe it thought it was a gun and it moved away along with three calves and the rest of the herd that was nearby. That is how he was able to be rescued," Mpofu said.

"The wife had apparently ran away during the attack and came back to find out if her husband was still alive. She was in shock and tears but we managed to render first aid until the hospital ambulance came to pick him up."

Mpofu and Nkomazana said they always carried catapults for protection as they work in an area full of dangerous animals.

Last Wednesday, another German tourist was trampled to death by an elephant in Mana Pools after she went close to the animal to take selfies.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Retail outlet let to let

House to buy

House for sale at selbrone park

Residential house forsale

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House decorating


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

36 mins ago | 228 Views

UZ release new graduation date

36 mins ago | 146 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

39 mins ago | 388 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

39 mins ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

40 mins ago | 297 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

40 mins ago | 153 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

41 mins ago | 136 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

53 mins ago | 379 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

54 mins ago | 85 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

55 mins ago | 220 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

57 mins ago | 109 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

57 mins ago | 166 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

58 mins ago | 182 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

58 mins ago | 48 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

58 mins ago | 103 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

59 mins ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

59 mins ago | 179 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

60 mins ago | 33 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 64 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 68 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 767 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

1 hr ago | 357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days