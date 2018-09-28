Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
THE International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged government to pay international airlines who are owed $136 million in repatriation debt to stop them from abandoning flights into the country.

Zimbabwe is facing an acute shortage of US dollars and is failing to pay for critical imports while companies are failing to repatriate earnings.

Speaking at the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe last week, IATA's head of account Management, South and East Africa, Alexandru Stancu, said government should allocate funds to support the sector while paying off the international debt.

He said it was disappointing that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) had failed to meet its pledge to settle the debt, forcing other airlines to resort to threats.

"Governments need to understand the powerful influence airlines play in tourism around the world," Stancu said.

"The country is dependent on tourism, from the operational perspective the airlines fund repatriation remains a critical issue.

"The airlines are crippled by the inability to repatriate their funds outside the country. The balance at the end of August this year was $136 million with no allocation, no execution of the commitment earlier made by RBZ. This impediment pushes many airlines reviewing the distribution strategy and eventually withdraw operations from Zimbabwe which will negatively affect the country in the long term."

Stancu said international agreements and treaty obligations allow the airlines to repatriate revenues from ticket sales and other activities from countries of operation.

He said 35% of the world trade value worth $6,4 trillion is made by air transport annually.

"Last year, 55% of the international tourists travelled to destinations by air. Consequently, tourism plays an increasing important role in economies in the world as governments move away from primary industries," Stancu said.

"When planned carefully, tourism is a positive and sustainable source of national income and jobs with long term benefits. When it comes to Zimbabwe, the tourism represent 10,4% of the total country's gross domestic product while in jobs one out of ten is supported by the travel tourism sector for over the past decade.

"Zimbabwe ranks 114 out of 136 in the World Economic Forum and Tourism Competitiveness according to the world report. Tourism services and infrastructure resources must be carefully managed in order to attract more tourists."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #IATA, #Zimbabwe, #Flights

Comments

House to buy

Business properties to rent

3pierce lshape couches

Residential house forsale

House for sale at selbrone park

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Retail outlet let to let

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

38 mins ago | 265 Views

UZ release new graduation date

39 mins ago | 166 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

41 mins ago | 422 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

42 mins ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

42 mins ago | 343 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

43 mins ago | 167 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

43 mins ago | 150 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

56 mins ago | 396 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

57 mins ago | 405 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

58 mins ago | 227 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

59 mins ago | 111 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

60 mins ago | 173 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

1 hr ago | 186 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

1 hr ago | 106 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

1 hr ago | 36 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 64 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 791 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

2 hrs ago | 361 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days