Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Mudzi are investigating a suspected murder case following the discovery of the remains of a 10-year-old boy at the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border two weeks ago after the minor had gone missing for more than a month.The minor's parents, from Masevo village under Chief Chikwizo, allegedly buried their child's remains at the weekend without informing the police.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and said police were treating the case as suspected murder."We are currently investigating a case of suspected murder in Mudzi. The 10-year-old boy went missing before his remains were found," he said."There is a possibility of exhuming the body as part of investigations. After discovering the remains, the deceased's relatives proceeded to bury the juvenile without notifying police."The police said the minor went missing on August 15 before his remains were recovered along the Gozi-Rwenya Road at the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border on September 18.On September 26, police received a tip-off from other villagers that the minor's remains had been recovered and buried without their knowledge.