Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Mudzi are investigating a suspected murder case following the discovery of the remains of a 10-year-old boy at the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border two weeks ago after the minor had gone missing for more than a month.

The minor's parents, from Masevo village under Chief Chikwizo, allegedly buried their child's remains at the weekend without informing the police.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and said police were treating the case as suspected murder.

"We are currently investigating a case of suspected murder in Mudzi. The 10-year-old boy went missing before his remains were found," he said.

"There is a possibility of exhuming the body as part of investigations. After discovering the remains, the deceased's relatives proceeded to bury the juvenile without notifying police."

The police said the minor went missing on August 15 before his remains were recovered along the Gozi-Rwenya Road at the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border on September 18.

On September 26, police received a tip-off from other villagers that the minor's remains had been recovered and buried without their knowledge.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Boy, #Remaind, #Dead

Comments

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Retail outlet let to let

House for sale at selbrone park

3pierce lshape couches

Restaurant forsale

House to buy

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

37 mins ago | 249 Views

UZ release new graduation date

37 mins ago | 157 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

40 mins ago | 409 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

41 mins ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

41 mins ago | 319 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

42 mins ago | 162 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

42 mins ago | 145 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

55 mins ago | 88 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

56 mins ago | 397 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

57 mins ago | 223 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

58 mins ago | 109 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

58 mins ago | 170 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

59 mins ago | 184 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

59 mins ago | 48 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

60 mins ago | 105 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

1 hr ago | 34 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 64 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 781 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

1 hr ago | 359 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days