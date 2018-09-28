News / National
Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients
23 mins ago | Views
Low cost airline Fastjet has reassured its Zimbabwean customers that it is still operational despite being engaged in equity fundraising talks with shareholders.
Last Wednesday, the budget airline announced that it needs more funding or face the prospects of ceasing operations by the end of this month.
The airline announced that it was evaluating its Tanzanian operations and could cease operations in that country.
More to follow....
Last Wednesday, the budget airline announced that it needs more funding or face the prospects of ceasing operations by the end of this month.
More to follow....
Source - Daily News