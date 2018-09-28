Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
Low cost airline Fastjet has reassured its Zimbabwean customers that it is still operational despite being engaged in equity fundraising talks with shareholders.

Last Wednesday, the budget airline announced that it needs more funding or face the prospects of ceasing operations by the end of this month.

The airline announced that it was evaluating its Tanzanian operations and could cease operations in that country.

More to follow....

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

House decorating

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House for sale at selbrone park

House to buy

3pierce lshape couches

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Business properties to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

18 mins ago | 41 Views

UZ release new graduation date

19 mins ago | 33 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

21 mins ago | 117 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

22 mins ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

22 mins ago | 84 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

23 mins ago | 51 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

36 mins ago | 297 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

36 mins ago | 70 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

37 mins ago | 289 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

38 mins ago | 167 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

39 mins ago | 92 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

40 mins ago | 141 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

40 mins ago | 145 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

41 mins ago | 43 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

41 mins ago | 81 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

42 mins ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

42 mins ago | 135 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

43 mins ago | 27 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

43 mins ago | 33 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

44 mins ago | 83 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

44 mins ago | 60 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

45 mins ago | 54 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

45 mins ago | 105 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

45 mins ago | 118 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

46 mins ago | 43 Views

Overhaul social security

47 mins ago | 41 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

47 mins ago | 13 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

48 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

49 mins ago | 64 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

49 mins ago | 99 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

50 mins ago | 29 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

50 mins ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

51 mins ago | 200 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

52 mins ago | 26 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

52 mins ago | 34 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

52 mins ago | 50 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

53 mins ago | 17 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

54 mins ago | 24 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

55 mins ago | 53 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

55 mins ago | 92 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

55 mins ago | 20 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

56 mins ago | 137 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

56 mins ago | 66 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

56 mins ago | 29 Views

Measures to foster price stability

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

57 mins ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

58 mins ago | 36 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 647 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

1 hr ago | 326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days