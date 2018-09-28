Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

News / National

by Staff reporter

The company contracted by Government for the $241 million Beitbridge Border Post modernisation project yesterday said they were now finalising the designs and work plans with civil works expected to begin in February next year.In an interview during a tour of the border post, Zim Borders director, Mr Lous Raubenweimer, said they expected to start initial buildings in the next three months.He said the project was being implemented under a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement which will see Zim Borders recouping its funds through border access fees to be collected over 17-and-a-half years, before handing over the property to Government.Zim Borders was awarded the tender to upgrade and modernise the port of entry in December 2017.