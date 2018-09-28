Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

News / National

by Staff reporter

As Zimbabwe's economy continues to come apart at the seams, experts say it is time for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his dithering lieutenants to bite the bullet and make the requisite changes needed to turn around the untenable situation.If this doesn't happen as a matter of urgency, both business and economists yesterday said the country risks sinking to the dire levels that were seen in 2008 when record hyperinflation decimated the Zimbabwe dollar and left millions of citizens impoverished.