Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

High Court evicts invaders from white farmer's land

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The High Court has ordered illegal occupiers of a white farmer's land in Goromonzi to vacate the land immediately saying the commercial farmer was unfairly evicted.

The ruling comes after Hector Dalton Ludick (senior), Hector Dalton Ludick (junior) and Jennifer Patricia Ludick filed a High Court application seeking to retain ownership of their Strathlone Farm, which had been taken over by one C Samuriwo.

In the application, the Ludicks cited Samuriwo, the Lands ministry and the Attorney General Prince Machaya, as respondents.

The application was made after the Lands ministry served Ludick senior with a notification of intention to withdraw an offer letter dated August 30, 2017, in a move which was eventually effected on September 26, 2017.

"On the same date, an offer letter was granted to the second respondent (Samuriwo). The offer letter granted to the second respondent concerned an area of 250 hectares.

"The first respondent (Lands ministry) advised the first applicant that the second respondent had been offered the land before the first applicant in 2006 and that by some ‘error' this letter had been withdrawn or not properly withdrawn," High Court judge Isaac Muzenda noted.

The applicants, however, sought a review of the decision, citing constitutional violations, adding that they were not afforded an opportunity to make representations, were not provided with reasons for the decision and that the decision was biased.

"To the applicants, the first respondent's decision was contemptuous to this court, the reasons proffered by the first respondent for the withdrawal are weak, given the fact that the applicants are meaningfully and productively utilising the land, the withdrawal was grossly unreasonable, the applicants contend," Muzenda further noted in his judgment.

He said the Ludicks are the owners of the land, which the Lands ministry is now seeking to allocate to other beneficiaries.

"He (Ludick senior) subscribed to the land reform, applied for an offer letter which as duly granted and henceforth started to meaningfully utilising the land. On the other hand, the second respondent was allegedly given an offer letter in 2004.

"Neither the first nor the second respondent (Samuriwo) produced and attached that offer letter to their opposing papers. In the absence of such an offer letter granted to the second respondent in 2004 this court finds that the second respondent cannot be termed the original allotee," Muzenda said.

He said the onus was on the Lands ministry and Samuriwo to prove what they claimed in their court papers, considering that the Ludicks have been on the farm for the past 12 years.

"The new dispensation prevailing in the country is that these former owners of land who have been favoured with pieces of land and who can produce for the benefit of the nation must be given an opportunity to freely practice farming and the first respondent took heed to that clarion call and granted an offer letter to the first applicant," Muzenda said, before handing down an order reversing the Lands ministry's decision.

"Accordingly, it is ordered that the first applicant, his representatives, employees, invitees, be and are hereby entitled to the full use of the property reflected in first applicant's offer letter of November 10, 2006 and of all the improvements therein," he said, further ordering Samuriwo and all those claiming occupation through him to be evicted.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

House to buy

House to buy

3pierce lshape couches

Retail outlet let to let

House for sale at selbrone park

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House decorating


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sam Wezhira; where ignorance is bliss, 'Tis folly to be wise

20 mins ago | 22 Views

Another bleak future for Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 515 Views

Monetary Policy and Fiscal measures a toxic concoction

3 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Harare magistrate varies Biti's bail conditions

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Chamisa to drag police to court over anniversary ban

4 hrs ago | 702 Views

Parliamentarians to declare assets by Friday

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Premiere of Gukurahundi documentary hailed

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chamisa gets backing from war vets

4 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Ginimbi arrest warrant dropped

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa must just bite the bullet

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

EcoCash-Zesa_Powertel unholly alliance

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

High Court sets aside conviction of Patson Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa capable of steering Zimbabwe's economy from the doldrums

5 hrs ago | 778 Views

DweezyBwoi Wonder strikes gold in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

MLF congratulates King Lobhengula II

8 hrs ago | 1159 Views

The latest Monetary Policy Statement & Fiscal Measures intend to rob Zimbabweans again

8 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

9 hrs ago | 3174 Views

UZ release new graduation date

9 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

9 hrs ago | 4368 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

9 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

9 hrs ago | 3210 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

9 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

9 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

10 hrs ago | 1734 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

10 hrs ago | 359 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

10 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

10 hrs ago | 1007 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

10 hrs ago | 826 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

10 hrs ago | 131 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

10 hrs ago | 485 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

10 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

10 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

10 hrs ago | 614 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

10 hrs ago | 705 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

10 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

Overhaul social security

10 hrs ago | 208 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

10 hrs ago | 788 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

10 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

10 hrs ago | 1172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days