Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa to drag police to court over anniversary ban

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance is planning to drag the police to court over the continued ban of its 18th anniversary celebration at a time Zanu-PF is being given unbridled permission to hold its meetings.

This comes after the police last week proscribed the MDC anniversary celebration for the second time, claiming the ban on public gatherings occasioned by the cholera outbreak still subsists.

Curiously, said the MDC, Zanu-PF held a number of inter-district meetings across the country this weekend despite the purported police ban.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Jacob Mafume said they are left with no option but to approach the courts to fight the selective application of the ban.

Earlier, the police had given the MDC the green light to hold its rally but made a volte-face after realising that it may provide a fertile ground for the spread of the highly-infectious disease.

"We are going to court against the police on the issue of our anniversary celebrations.

"Zanu-PF and the police are taking advantage of the tragic situation to deny people's rights.

"The cholera disaster is being abused by the police and Zanu-PF.

"They are denying us to hold our anniversary (celebrations) while Zanu-PF had a rally in Harare over the weekend.

"We are going to meet with the organisation department and plan on how we can take our case to court because there is unfair treatment from the police."

Last month, the main opposition alliance called off plans to hold a mock inauguration to name its leader Chamisa as the country's president after public gatherings were banned due to a cholera outbreak.

The MDC Alliance had planned to hold the mock inauguration alongside its anniversary event to highlight its claims that Chamisa — and not President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling Zanu-PF party — was the rightful winner of the hard fought July 30 presidential election.

This came after Chamisa had filed a petition at the Constitutional Court claiming that he had won the presidential election by 60 percent, while stating mathematical inconsistencies which he said if corrected would have reduced Mnangagwa's tally to below 50 percent.

Despite the court dismissing his application with costs, Chamisa still insists that the ballot was rigged.

Government had threatened that Chamisa would be arrested if he proceeded to swear himself in as president during the 19th anniversary celebrations.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

3pierce lshape couches

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Restaurant forsale

Business properties to rent

House for sale at selbrone park

Residential house forsale

Retail outlet let to let

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cholera kills one in Bulawayo

13 mins ago | 34 Views

Ndiraya quits Ngezi Platinum

14 mins ago | 32 Views

Hillside Teachers College enrolment set to increase

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Sam Wezhira; where ignorance is bliss, 'Tis folly to be wise

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Another bleak future for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Monetary Policy and Fiscal measures a toxic concoction

4 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Harare magistrate varies Biti's bail conditions

4 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Parliamentarians to declare assets by Friday

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Premiere of Gukurahundi documentary hailed

5 hrs ago | 708 Views

High Court evicts invaders from white farmer's land

5 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chamisa gets backing from war vets

5 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Ginimbi arrest warrant dropped

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa must just bite the bullet

5 hrs ago | 804 Views

EcoCash-Zesa_Powertel unholly alliance

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

High Court sets aside conviction of Patson Dzamara

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mnangagwa capable of steering Zimbabwe's economy from the doldrums

6 hrs ago | 820 Views

DweezyBwoi Wonder strikes gold in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

MLF congratulates King Lobhengula II

9 hrs ago | 1186 Views

The latest Monetary Policy Statement & Fiscal Measures intend to rob Zimbabweans again

9 hrs ago | 3124 Views

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

10 hrs ago | 3235 Views

UZ release new graduation date

10 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

10 hrs ago | 4440 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

10 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

10 hrs ago | 3250 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

10 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

10 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

11 hrs ago | 1774 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

11 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

11 hrs ago | 1030 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

11 hrs ago | 688 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

11 hrs ago | 847 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

11 hrs ago | 132 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

11 hrs ago | 500 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

11 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

11 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

11 hrs ago | 214 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

11 hrs ago | 436 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

11 hrs ago | 329 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

11 hrs ago | 727 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

11 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

11 hrs ago | 145 Views

Overhaul social security

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

11 hrs ago | 65 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

11 hrs ago | 322 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days