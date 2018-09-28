Hillside Teachers College enrolment set to increase

News / National

by Staff reporter

Enrolment of students at Hillside Teachers College is set to increase by 300 students from the current figure of 500.This latest development follows the recent discovery of more land which belongs to Hillside Teachers College according to the school principal Mr Edward Gumpo."We were only told recently by the council that this was our land and the former principal who was a white person kept it as a secret for reasons better known to him," he said.Hillside Teachers College is a government institution that offers secondary school teacher training.To date the institution has churned out more than 35 000 graduands.