AFM fight intensifies

DISGRUNTLED Apostolic Faith Mission church in Zimbabwe (AFM) pastors have filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court to block the election of a new national executive pending determination of court challenges on the validity of the recent draft constitutional amendment and the Workers' Council resolution.Pastors Arthur Nhamburo (overseer Harare North) and Amon Chinyemba (overseer Harare West) filed an urgent interdict at the High Court in Masvingo to stop the process.The duo, through their lawyer Advocate Joshua John Chirambwe, are seeking an order barring the church and its leadership from acting in terms of the recent Workers Council resolution of September 15.The resolution adopted the draft amendment to the constitution issues at a meeting held at Rufaro campsite in Masvingo.In the main pending challenge filed on Tuesday last week at the High Court in Masvingo, the two pastors are seeking an order declaring the meeting unlawful and void.They argued that the leadership erred by violating a High Court order that allowed them to convene the meeting.More to follow......