Two women arrested for murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO women were arrested for murder in separate incidents and are expected to appear in court today.Bervely Mavhunga, 25, of New Tafara attacked her boyfriend Tanyaradzwa Wilbert Tanamira, 27, on his head and collapsed following an altercation over going to a night club on Sunday.She hired a taxi and rushed Tanyaradzwa to a clinic before he was transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died while receiving treatment.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Webster Dzvova confirmed the incident urging people to seek counselling from elders or approach police other than taking law into their own hands."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of a woman, who attacked her boyfriend with a stone in New Tafara," said Insp Dzvova."Circumstances were that the accused and now deceased were boyfriend and girlfriend."On Sunday at about 3am, the two arrived at the accused's house from Moonlight Night Club, Kamunhu Shopping Centre and they were both drunk."They had an altercation over the accused going to night clubs and this did not go down well with her and she left the house and returned to the nightclub."The now deceased followed her and started quarrelling in the same nightclub. They continued quarrelling and went behind Murapa Bar where they started fighting in front of imbibers."The accused picked a stone and hit her boyfriend on the left side of the head from a close range and he fell down unconscious."When the accused realised that her boyfriend was unconscious, she hired a taxi and rushed him to a 24- hour Clinic in Old Tafara where he was admitted," said Insp Dzvova.In another incident, Insp Dzvova confirmed the arrest of 17-year-old Sharleen Marufu of Nehanda Housing Co-operative in Dzivaresekwa Extension, who stabbed her husband Walter Maturure, 21, following an altercation over food."Circumstances were that Sharleen left home intending to have her hair done at a nearby house whilst Walter was at work."The now deceased returned from work and discovered that Sharleen was not at home and he became angry."He demanded food and Sharleen said there was no food and he asked why he did not wash his clothes and she answered that there was no soap."The deceased assaulted Sharleen with clenched fists on the face and neighbours refrained them and they went into their house."Deceased asked for a kitchen knife from Sharleen and was given and he threw it at her intending to stab her and she evaded."Sharleen got hold of the knife and stabbed him on the right side of his back once and left the knife stuck on the back and she surrendered herself to police leading to her arrest," said Insp Dzvova.