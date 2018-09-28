Parirenyatwa accomplice, Newman Batanai Madzikwa, arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Minister of Health and Child Care David Parirenyatwa's accomplice was yesterday hauled before the court to answer to two counts of criminal abuse of office charges.Newman Batanai Madzikwa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzi Mugwagwa.Madzikwa is the acting manager of NatPharm who was fraudulently appointed by Dr Parirenyatwa through a directive to the NatPharm board without following procedure.Natpharm is responsible for supplying medicines to Government and private health centres and there is a standing regulation for a four percent handling fee for all medicinal products delivered to the Ministry of Health and Child Care payable to Natpharm.It is the State's case that Madzikwa, contrary to the requirements, directed his financial manager Roland Mlalazi in a management meeting held on September 3, to effect a 11 percent hike of the handling from four to 15 percent which could have potentially caused price hikes of basic drugs to consumers.In the second count, Madzikwa is alleged to have acted in contrary with his duties by handpicking a Danish company called MissionPharma to supply medicines worth $10m without going to tender.Madzikwa was released on $200 bail and is to report every Friday at Southerton Police Station.Sabastian Mutizirwa represented the State.