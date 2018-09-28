Latest News Editor's Choice


Late bus operator's wife on the run

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE woman who shot dead her bus operator husband has been issued with a warrant of arrest after absconding court as well as breaching bail conditions.

Bridget Makaza is accused of fatally shooting her bus operator husband MacCloud Mapanga following a marital dispute.

She was supposed to appear before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on September 28 but absconded.

The State, led by Ropafadzo Botch, applied that warrant of arrest be issued against Makaza who is accused of killing her husband.

According to the State, Bridget's sister alerted the police that the murder suspect was missing.

Her lawyer Tungamirai Muganhiri confirmed that his client was missing.

"I am told she is missing and she missed the routine remand date.

"Her mobile numbers are not getting through," he said.

Some of Makaza's bail conditions are that she is supposed to report three times a week at Warren Park Police Station.

Circumstances are that Makaza and her husband Mapanga had a long argument in their marriage as the businessman had married another wife.

The State alleges that on May 14, Makaza got up while Mapanga was asleep, took a gun before shooting him three times on the neck.

In an attempt to cover her offence, she allegedly screamed, raising alarm, faking that her husband had been shot by armed robbers.

Magistrate Mugwagwa issued a warrant of arrest against Makaza.

Source - hmetro
