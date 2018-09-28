Zoey charmed Mugabe's son

News / National

by Staff reporter

EXOTIC dancer Zoey Sifelani said she has charmed Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe during her performance at a club in Pretoria, South Africa recently.Zoey, who is currently in South Africa for a series of shows, performed at Savoy VIP Lounge where Chatunga was part of the crowd.She said Chatunga, son to former President Robert Mugabe, could not resist her and met at the backstage where they 'clicked' and posed for some photos."Those photos were taken during my show in Pretoria. I charmed him and we had to pose for photos at the back stage," she said.Zoey said she is always good on stage and leaves a lot of men drooling whenever she invades the stage.She said it only took courageous men like Chatunga to "come out in the open and confess.""This has been a trend to most of my shows as some men request to see me after the performances and I don't even know their intentions. He (Chatunga) is one of them."That was the case here. It doesn't matter your status, it is what I do on stage that makes them want to be closer to me. But it takes the courageous men like him (Chatunga)," said Zoey.Zoey said she could not resist Chatunga as well."It's not like the issue is one sided here. I think I am also a victim. Iye akanakirwa neni, ini ndakanakirwawo naye," she said.She, however, refused to disclose what transpired after the show or whether they have exchanged contacts."I think what is important is to comment on these photos at show which you have seen. In as far as what happened or if we have contact I cannot comment about it," she said.