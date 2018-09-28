Latest News Editor's Choice


Let's focus on economy, says Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The time for politics is behind us as focus shifts to economic development, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said. VP Chiwenga made the remarks during a memorial ceremony for his late sister in Marondera on Saturday.

His sister, Margaret Machekabuwa, succumbed to asthma on May 4 this year. She was buried at her farm in Marondera, where VP Chiwenga and other Government officials gathered in memory of her.

During his address, Chiwenga thanked everyone for attending the ceremony, he also took the opportunity to remind the gathering that politics is taking a back bench with development being the priority for Government.

"Thank you for coming, for attending my sister's memorial ceremony. Thank you for joining us in bringing my sister's soul nearer to God," he said. "Today we are not singing politics, as you all know we are saying the time for politics is behind us, now is the time for development.

"Today we are also singing Godly songs, we are rejoicing in the Lord, we must strive to be near God because he is our Creator and our Provider."

He went down memory lane and narrated his late sister's immense contribution in the struggle to end minority rule and to bring about an independent Zimbabwe.

"When I went out of the country during the liberation struggle, I left her employed at St Marys. I never thought we will see each other again.

"However, when I came back here and operated here, because it was my province, I got information about my sister's contribution to the liberation struggle, she was operating from this province also, she was very brave," he said.

"Most of the people had a different story about me, some said I was dead.

"I had long beard so most of my colleagues including my sister failed to recognise me when I came back.

"She used to bring us food at the base, but still she could not realise it was me."

He said his sister was a pillar of strength which the family had lost. Machekabuwa was 63.

Source - the herald

