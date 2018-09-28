Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Electronic payment costs review progressive - analysts

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Government has reviewed tax for all electronic transactions from 5 cents per transaction to 2 cents per dollar with both monetary and fiscal authorities commending the new system, which now captures the entire previously untaxed $7,5 billion informal sector, as more progressive.

Former MDC parliamentarian Eddie Cross said in February a levy on electronic money transfers, which has become the dominant transacting method due to cash shortages, could help Government tax the thriving informal sector.

Reserve Bank Governor Dr John Mangudya and Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, view the new tax system in terms of implications to the tax payer and treasury.

The Treasury and monetary bosses said the tax system was progressive as it reduced the tax liability from low value transactions. Prof Ncube also said the new tax will help expand the tax collection base.

Analysts, however, said the new tax system was tantamount to a tax increase given the shortage of cash in the country, which compels the vast majority of people to use electronic modes of payment for transacting.

This is because paying 2 cents for every dollar effectively means one loses 2 cents in every 100 cents transaction and by the time one transacts to a value of say $1 000 they would have cumulatively lost or paid $20.

The value of electronic transactions amounted to a $65 billion in the first six months of this year, and analysts think the new tax system is designed to increase revenue to Treasury, including by capturing the informal sector.

An enigmatic puzzle many have struggled to prove or disprove, is from a study carried out with the help of the World Bank, which said Zimbabwe had an estimated 5,7 million micro to medium enterprises, which do not pay taxes.

It was estimated, in the 2016 study, that the sector generates about $7,5 billion, which circulates outside the formal banking system. Estimates also say 90 percent of Zimbabwe's 16 million population is not formally employed. With Government committing to austerity measures to curb fiscal disequilibrium, which saw budget deficit hit $2,52 billion in 2017, the new tax may significantly shore up State coffers and help Treasury to live within its means.

"I believe that we can cover the shortfall in our revenues," said Mr Cross, a former MDC legislator and Bulawayo based economist, while submitting recommendations by Parliament's Committee on Budget and Finance.

"We can provide more money for our health sector; we can fund the Parliament of Zimbabwe properly if we put a small tax on electronic transfers. If we put 5 percent, five cents in a dollar on that, it is $9 billion of new revenue."

Mr Cross said the total value of electronic transfers in 2017 amounted to $180 billion. However, the central bank chief sees the new tax approach through different lenses, after he said levying 2 cents per dollar would be light on one's pockets for small value transactions, hence it was progressive.

Dr Mangudya said the previous taxation system was in a way regressive in that for every transaction, regardless of whether it was big or small, the public had to part away with a significant amount of 5 cents.

"What I can say is that for small purchases, which are small transactions, it is an improvement because (for instance) bread costs a dollar or $1,10 and you charge 5 cents, it becomes regressive policy. "And if you put 2 cents, which is 2 percent of every dollar you are now paying 2 cents instead of 5 cents (per transaction)," he said.

Minister Ncube concurred with the governor saying the tax system aligned with the now prevailing way of transacting in Zimbabwe, which he said reflected financial deepening of the domestic market.

The minister likened the new tax approach for electronic payments to the individual tax system, Pay As You Earn (PAYE), which prescribes higher tax bands as one's gross income level or pay scale increases.

"Two cents per dollar transacted, that is much more progressive than before because what it means before is that whether your transaction was $1 you would pay 5 cents whether its $5 million you still pay 5 cents.

"So clearly, that is unfair and that is regressive and this is a much better system, it is progressive, it is line with expenditure in terms of value, it's a fairer system. I do not think it is going to increase the tax levels at all.

"The current proposal is progressive, this is linked to value. For small purchases in terms of denominations, this is quite progressive because in a sense you are paying a percentage of the size of your transaction.

"It is much fairer and it includes all electronic transactions because, let's be honest, the ATM has migrated from the wall to where you used to place your card to your mobile phone," Minister Ncube said.

The finance chief said the previous arrangement had become ineffective and it had become important to move in the direction of technology driven innovations and prevailing ways of doing business.

Economist Andy Hodges said while there were significant positive takeaways from the Governor's monetary policy statement and the finance minister's fiscal roadmap issued on Monday, the 2 cents tax system was essentially a tax hike.

"What is bad for us is the issue of mobile payments because for every $1 000 you spend you are paying $20. I understand that Government needs to widen its tax base, however, that affects us ordinary Zimbabweans when making mobile payments," he said.

"People are saying now, look, if we want to use cash we cannot find it, so we are actually stuck with mobile payments and that way we are going to have to pay more, but I think the minister and reserve bank had to do a balancing act," he added.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

House decorating

Business properties to rent

Residential house forsale

House to buy

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Restaurant forsale

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

15 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

38 mins ago | 173 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

42 mins ago | 144 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

55 mins ago | 213 Views

Two poachers appear in court

1 hr ago | 100 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

1 hr ago | 629 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

3 hrs ago | 1088 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

3 hrs ago | 687 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

No to illegal farm occupations, says Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Dembare focus on survival

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Let's focus on economy, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Tendai Biti bail reporting terms cancelled

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zimbabwe unveils online diamond sales system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Buyanga owns the mystery supercar

12 hrs ago | 4620 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days