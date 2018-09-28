Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MEMBERS of the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association (ZINATHA) have appealed to be paid through medical aid facilities and cushion them from the current cash shortages.

Speaking at a Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC), provincial technical working group meeting in Mutare recently, the traditional healers said they had been affected by the current economic challenges as most of their customers were failing to pay for services and medication.

Ms Sekai Fifu, a traditional healer affiliated to ZINATHA, said traditional healers were modernising to keep up with technology.

"As committed as we are to the services that we provide to our clients, we need to make clients as comfortable as anyone who goes to a clinic or hospital since we provide similar services to those offered by conventional hospitals," she said.

Ms Fifu appealed to authorities to introduce polices and facilities that would allow customers of the registered traditional healers to pay the services they would have received through medical aid.

She said the prolonged cash crisis had also compromised their services as customers had no cash.

"We are also facing a huge challenge from customers who come without cash desperately asking for help. We are devoted to helping people, but the lack of payment is compromising our work," Ms Fifu added.

She said due to high fees at conventional health institutions, many poor Zimbabweans were turning to traditional healers who were sometimes the first and last line of defence against ailments that affected them on a daily basis.

Ms Fifu said she treated many health problems and provided therapy on problems associated with sexual, social, psychiatric, psychological, traumatic, spiritual, business and marriage. Her charges include a consultation fee of $3 and herbs cost between $3 and $10 per dose.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Zinatha, #Medical, #Aid

Comments

Restaurant forsale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House decorating

3pierce lshape couches

Retail outlet let to let

House to buy

House for sale at selbrone park

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

7 mins ago | 19 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

23 mins ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

46 mins ago | 227 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

50 mins ago | 185 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Two poachers appear in court

1 hr ago | 124 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

1 hr ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

3 hrs ago | 1132 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

3 hrs ago | 702 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

3 hrs ago | 604 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

No to illegal farm occupations, says Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Electronic payment costs review progressive - analysts

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Dembare focus on survival

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Let's focus on economy, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Tendai Biti bail reporting terms cancelled

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe unveils online diamond sales system

3 hrs ago | 107 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days