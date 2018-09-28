Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TREASURY is developing a long-term model that will ensure multiple fuel importers source their own foreign currency and ease the burden on allocations from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

Given the growing demand for fuel on the back of industry revival, the apex bank has recently been cornered to increase weekly foreign currency allocations from $10 million to about $20 million to petroleum companies so as to ensure constant supplies on the market.

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said in a statement on measures to stabilise the economy on Monday that the pressure on the RBZ to source and allocate foreign currency for fuel consumption on a monthly basis was "enormous".

As such, he said, a long term solution to create a world-class "regional fuel dry port" out of the Mabvuku Loading Gantry and Msasa Depot fuel storage facilities was being seriously considered.

"A strategy in this regard will be developed and new investors invited, so that in the end the multiple fuel importers can source their own foreign currency in the market," said Prof Ncube.

"The vision for this inland fuel port will turn it into a vital regional fuel port that will serve neighbouring countries. An additional pipeline could also be built from Beira to the fuel storage facility in order to increase capacity."

Official statistics indicate that in the first four months of the year to April alone, the Reserve Bank had channelled about $474 million towards fuel importation, which was way above $383,1 million allocated by the bank during the prior comparative period.

Fuel tops the ladder of Zimbabwean imports along side industrial machinery, vehicles, pharmaceuticals, cereals, chemicals, iron and steel and fertilisers.

Due to suppressed domestic production, the country has been battling a ballooning import bill and widening trade deficit.

A recent report released by Zimstat shows the country's trade deficit for the six months to July 2018 went up 36 percent to $1,5 billion from the comparative prior year as imports continue to grow at a faster rate than exports.

The import bill for the six months to July went up by 26 percent to $3,4 billion while exports also went up albeit at a slower pace of 21 percent to $1,9 billion resulting in a trade deficit for the six months to July of $1,5 billion up from $1,1 billion prior year comparative.

Prof Ncube said the concept of a "dry fuel port" was an important economic development issue.

In that regard, he said, his ministry would work closely with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development in order to realise the vision for a dry fuel port for the region.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the chronicle
More on: #Fuel, #Forex, #Source

Comments

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House for sale at selbrone park

Residential house forsale

Restaurant forsale

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

House to buy

House decorating


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

12 mins ago | 45 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

28 mins ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

51 mins ago | 279 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

56 mins ago | 226 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Two poachers appear in court

1 hr ago | 137 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

1 hr ago | 785 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

3 hrs ago | 1167 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

3 hrs ago | 829 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

3 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

3 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

3 hrs ago | 618 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

No to illegal farm occupations, says Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Electronic payment costs review progressive - analysts

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Dembare focus on survival

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Let's focus on economy, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Tendai Biti bail reporting terms cancelled

4 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe unveils online diamond sales system

4 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days