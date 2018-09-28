Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Self imposed exile former Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo has leaped into MDC Alliance senior official David Coltart's defend on accusations that he was a Selous Scout during the liberation war."The claim that @DavidColtart was a Selous Scout is false. I started it as banter in 2001 & spread it by exaggerating David's acknowledged service in the BSAP (British South Africa Police) in Rhodesia. The BSAP & Selous Scouts were not one & the same thing. David is my good friend!" Moyo tweeted.