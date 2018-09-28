Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko's son, Siqokoqela, who was recently prohibited from interfering with the operations of their family businesses, Choppies Distribution Centre and Choppies Enterprises, following accusations of swindling the businesses of a combined $80 000, has approached the High Court seeking to have the order set aside.

According to the court papers, sometime in July 2018, Choppies Distribution Centre and Choppies Enterprises filed an urgent chamber application seeking to bar Siqokoqela and his wife, Nomagugu, from interfering with the businesses operations and the matter was determined on July 10, 2018 during which time a provisional order was granted at the High Court.

However, since then, Choppies Distribution Centre and Choppies Enterprises did not to pursue the matter, prompting Siqokoqela and his wife to file an application for dismissal of the matter for want of prosecution.

"On August 24, 2018, the first, second and third applicants [Siqokoqela, Nomagugu and Nanavac Investments (Pvt) Ltd] herein filed their opposing papers to the said application since that date the respondents (Choppies Distribution Centre and Choppies Enterprises) have not taken any steps to prosecute the said application and the matter has remained in limbo for no apparent reason. It could be that the respondents, for unknown reasons, developed cold feet about bringing the matter to finality while enjoying the benefits of the terms of the interim relief granted," the Mphokos said through their lawyer Welshman Ncube.

"In the instant case, respondents being the applicants in the matter HC6297 have failed to file an answering affidavit nor have they filed heads of argument in terms of Rule 238(1) to enable them to apply to have the matter set down the application under the case amounted to an abuse of court process in seeking to draw this court into what are essentially shareholder and boardroom disputes which must be attended to through meetings of the board of directors and shareholders and hence respondents should be penalised with an order of costs on a an attorney and client scale."

In the main application, Choppies Distribution Centre and Choppies Enterprises chief executive officer, Ramachandran Ottapathu, accused the Mphokos of siphoning thousands of dollars from the business and threatening employees with dismissals and deportations.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

House to buy

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

House decorating

House for sale at selbrone park

House to buy

Retail outlet let to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

8 mins ago | 26 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

25 mins ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

47 mins ago | 241 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

52 mins ago | 200 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Two poachers appear in court

1 hr ago | 126 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

1 hr ago | 737 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

3 hrs ago | 1144 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

3 hrs ago | 707 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

No to illegal farm occupations, says Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Electronic payment costs review progressive - analysts

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Dembare focus on survival

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Let's focus on economy, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Tendai Biti bail reporting terms cancelled

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwe unveils online diamond sales system

3 hrs ago | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days