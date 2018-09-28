Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC), which ran a stand-still budget for three years, has increased charges by 5% across the board, as it seeks to improve water supplies as part of a $212 million budget for 2019.

While the standstill budget was meant to cushion ratepayers, who for years have been struggling to pay rates and service charges in a stagnant economy, rising operational costs and inflation have forced the city fathers to raise tariffs.

Presenting the budget yesterday to the local business community, council financial director Kimpton Ndimande said in crafting the budget, they took into consideration economic challenges affecting the nation such as the rising inflation.

He said the 2019 revenue budget had been pegged at $117 million, while the capital budget was at $96 million, giving a total of $212 million.

Ndimande said council's top priority was investing in water and sewage reticulation infrastructure, servicing of new areas, maintenance of cemeteries and refurbishing of council properties, among others.

"So, we looked at the needs of the city and then we looked at the factors that will then help us craft that budget and these are the factors. Officially, the year-on-year inflation rate is averaged at 4,29% and then interests rates — because we need to borrow for capital expenditure — is averagely at 12%. And also the problems that are bedevilling the country such as the liquidity crunch," Ndimande said.

"So, we have increased our fixed charges generally by 5%. It's our prayer to you that you approve this budget because we believe it's a budget that has considered the difficulties that we have out there.

"We would have actually proposed much bigger increase because you and I know that our economic situation is deteriorating and we want you to enjoy the services of the city. So that's why we have increased our charges to you, but you can see they are quite marginal."

Ndimande said they took into consideration vulnerable groups and they were aware that industry and commerce was on its knees, "but we are also very optimistic that in this country, things will improve".

He said, generally, local authorities were performing poorly, with most of them being technically insolvent.

"We all remember the catastrophic write-off that happened in 2013. We are still reeling under its effects," he said.

"We are cognisant of the fact that we need to improve our revenue generation and we all aware that revenue inflow into the city is going down because of the economic meltdown that we are facing in our country."

Zanu PF wrote off residents' debts to local authorities ahead of the July 2013 general elections, crippling council operations.

The country's 92 local authorities were at that time owed over $2 billion in unpaid rates and bills.

The council wants to construct a clinic in Cowdray Park to cater for the suburb's growing population as well as purchase equipment for other clinics around the city.

The business community adopted the budget.

Town clerk Christopher Dube said it was possible the council could request a supplementary budget if the economic situation continues to worsen.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Bulawayo, #Rates,

Comments

House to buy

House decorating

Residential house forsale

3pierce lshape couches

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Retail outlet let to let

Business properties to rent

House for sale at selbrone park


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

8 mins ago | 25 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

24 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

47 mins ago | 235 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

51 mins ago | 191 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Two poachers appear in court

1 hr ago | 125 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

1 hr ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

3 hrs ago | 1141 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

3 hrs ago | 706 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

No to illegal farm occupations, says Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Electronic payment costs review progressive - analysts

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Dembare focus on survival

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Let's focus on economy, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Tendai Biti bail reporting terms cancelled

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwe unveils online diamond sales system

3 hrs ago | 107 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days