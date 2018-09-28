Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SABLE Chemicals Industries (Sable), Zimbabwe's only manufacturer of ammonium nitrate (AN), has produced just about half of its target output in the first eight months of the year, an official has said.

Allen Manhanga, Sable's production executive, told delegates attending the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries annual congress last week that the company had only managed to produce 34 000 tonnes of top-dressing fertiliser against a target of 65 000, a variance of 52%, weighed down by a shortage of foreign currency.

"We have capacity to move about 3 000 and 4 000 tonnes of ammonia (gas) every month from South Africa. Our performance in 2018 to date, we have nearly 34 000 tonnes as Sable, this is against per budget of 65 000 tonnes, that's 52% off target. Now what are the limitations? Access to foreign currency is the major issue," Manhanga said.

The national demand of AN fertiliser is around 150 000 tonnes per year.

The Kwekwe-based company needs an average of about $2 million per month to import ammonia gas from South Africa in order to produce at optimal, which would translate to an average of $24 million per year.

"So it is important that we have access to $2 million every month on a regular basis throughout the year so that we don't run out of fertiliser," Manhanga said.

He revealed that in the year to date, Sable had only received $3 million out of the $90 million allocated to the fertiliser industry.

"So it means that as a primary producer, we only got $3 million, but other players who include the importers have got $90 million. In 2017, the total that we got as Sable was $2 million against the whopping $130 million that was availed to the industry," he said.

"The reason is because often times we leave it until late and then towards the end of the year we find we don't have enough fertiliser. The money is then availed to importers to close that gap."

He urged government to support local producers since they contribute to employment creation.

"The time is fast running, we need that money like yesterday. So what's sitting between us and that goal is access to foreign currency. We need foreign currency so that we are able to discharge our responsibility to the nation."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

House to buy

Business properties to rent

Restaurant forsale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Residential house forsale

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Retail outlet let to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

4 mins ago | 12 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

20 mins ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

42 mins ago | 202 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

47 mins ago | 165 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

59 mins ago | 236 Views

Two poachers appear in court

1 hr ago | 114 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

1 hr ago | 674 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

3 hrs ago | 688 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

No to illegal farm occupations, says Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Electronic payment costs review progressive - analysts

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Dembare focus on survival

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Let's focus on economy, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Tendai Biti bail reporting terms cancelled

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe unveils online diamond sales system

3 hrs ago | 106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days