Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Warriors goalkeeper and coach Bruce Grobbelaar has revealed he is eyeing a role in Zimbabwe's sports industry ahead of his trip to the country next month where he expects to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The ex-Liverpool goalkeeper told Britain's Guardian newspaper that he had received a call from Mnangagwa where he revealed plans of his November visit to Zimbabwe.

"He said: 'Hello, Jungleman, how are you?' I'm going back in November. As I told him, I would love to be the ambassador to sport, recreation and reconciliation. I still have a lot of hope for Zimbabwe and I would like to make a difference," Grobbelaar said of his tele-conversation with Mnangagwa, who recently appointed swimming icon Kirsty Coventry as Sports minister.

Following former President Robert Mugabe's fall, Grobbelaar visited Zimbabwe and held meetings with top government officials.

Grobbelaar had a short spell as Warriors coach and never got to live the dream of presiding over the team on a long term basis.

He had an interview with the Guardian where he talked about his experience in the liberation struggle in the then Rhodesia as well as match fixing, his time at Liverpool and how football "saved" him from the horrors of war.

He said: "It kept me away from the dark thoughts of war."

He also opened up about his relationship with the Warriors fans who called him the Jungleman.

"The fans called me Jungleman. They said this young guy's not white. He's black in a white man's skin."

About the war, Grobbelaar also described how he killed his first victim.

"My first time was at dusk. As the sun sinks, you're seeing shadows in the bush. You cannot recognise much until you see the whites of their eyes. It's you or them. You shoot, you drop and there's overwhelming gunfire. You hear voices on your side: 'Hey, corporal, I'm hit'. You whistle to shut them up otherwise we're all getting killed. When the firefight is finished, you see bodies everywhere. The first time everything in your stomach comes up through your mouth."

He also revealed how two of his colleagues in the Rhodesian army killed themselves after they had been told they were to continue despite completing their conscription.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

House to buy

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Retail outlet let to let

House decorating

Residential house forsale

3pierce lshape couches

Business properties to rent

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

5 mins ago | 17 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

21 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

44 mins ago | 213 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

49 mins ago | 174 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Two poachers appear in court

1 hr ago | 121 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

1 hr ago | 693 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

3 hrs ago | 1122 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

3 hrs ago | 791 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

3 hrs ago | 695 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

No to illegal farm occupations, says Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Electronic payment costs review progressive - analysts

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Dembare focus on survival

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Let's focus on economy, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Tendai Biti bail reporting terms cancelled

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe unveils online diamond sales system

3 hrs ago | 107 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days