News / National

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 67-YEAR-OLD married Mudzi man allegedly committed suicide after his girlfriend told him he would never ever have an erection if he got involved with other women following a misunderstanding over a bank debit card.

Isaac Nyakuchena, of Kachepa village, under Chief Nyakuchena, allegedly hanged himself outside his homestead and left a suicide note in his pocket.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, which is now under investigation.

"I confirm an incident of death by hanging that occurred in Mudzi. However, we are still investigating the matter and urge members of the public to respect the sanctity of life," he said.

On September 28, Nyakuchena and his wife retired to bed, but at around midnight, he said he wanted to take a rest outside.

When he failed to return, the wife alerted her mother-in-law and the two went searching for him.

His body was discovered hanging from a tree about 30 metres from the homestead.

The matter was reported at Makosa Police Station, whose officers attended the scene and discovered a suicide note inside Nyakuchena's trousers' pocket.

In the note, Nyakuchena said he had committed suicide because his unidentified girlfriend had bewitched him after she told him he would not have an erection when with other women after he had refused to give her his bank card.

Source - newsday
More on: #Suicide, #Hang, #Self

Comments

