Mudenda names SROC legislators

News / National

by Staff reporter

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda yesterday named MPs who will sit in the Standing Rules and Orders Committee (SROC), seen as crucial in the appointment of parliamentary portfolio and thematic committees that have not yet started their work.Section 151(1) of the Constitution stipulates that Parliament must appoint the SROC, whose main tasks are supervising the administration of Parliament, formulation of standing orders, considering and deciding all matters concerning Parliament, and exercising any other functions conferred on it.Only four opposition MPs made it into the SROC, as its membership is supposed to reflect the political and gender composition of the Ninth Parliament.Mudenda will chair the SROC, while Senate president Mabel Chinomona will be the deputy chair.Other Zanu PF members who will sit in the SROC include the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi, the deputy president of the Senate Michael Nyambuya, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.Zanu PF chief whip in the National Assembly Pupurai Togarepi, chairperson of the Chiefs' Council senator Fortune Charumbira, Midlands senator Tsitsi Muzenda, Chiredzi North MP Roy Bhila, Mashonaland East senator Sydney Sekeramayi, Beitbridge senator Tambudzani Mohadi, Mashonaland West senator Sikelela Gumbo, Chiredzi North MP Matthew Nyashanu, Zvimba North MP Marian Chombo and Marondera West senator Siphiwe Mukunyaidze were also appointed into the committee.SROC members from the MDC Alliance will include the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Thabitha Khumalo, chief whip Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura-Chikanga MP), Innocent Gonese (Mutare Central MP) and Midlands senator Morgen Komichi.