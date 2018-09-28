Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE government is considering a memorandum of understanding with Zambia over the reburial of remains of freedom fighters who were killed in that country during the protracted liberation struggle, Home Affairs deputy minister Mike Madiro has said.

Madiro last week told Senate that some of Zimbabwe's freedom fighters were yet to be properly buried and were lying in unmarked graves in caves and forests in Mozambique and Zambia.

He was responding to a question by Midlands Senator Morgen Komichi (MDC Alliance), who had asked him to explain government plans to ensure that freedom fighters who perished in Mozambique and Zambia were properly buried, and government's policy on the maintenance of their graves.

"It is true that we have many of our gallant fighters who died during the liberation struggle who are not properly buried and are lying all over in some caves and some unknown graves," Madiro responded.

"Our counterparts in Zambia are ready for us — for the Minister of Home Affairs to sign a memorandum of agreement to assist each other as sister countries for proper burial and rehabilitation of the shrines in Zambia."

Madiro said government would need to first identify the scattered graves for proper burials, as well as rehabilitate the shrines in Chimoio, Mozambique and Freedom Camp in Zambia.

During the liberation struggle against the Ian Smith regime, Chimoio and Freedom Camp primarily hosted Zimbabweans who crossed the border into Mozambique and Zambia to receive military training.

"This goes with many other sites within the country, where the ministers of State responsible for provincial affairs are tasked to make sure that the provincial heroes' acres are properly rehabilitated and those fighters that would be identified will be reburied properly," he said.

Madiro appealed to those with information of where some of the graves where to inform the Home Affairs ministry.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Heroes, #Govt, #Zambia

Comments

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

3pierce lshape couches

Retail outlet let to let

Residential house forsale

House for sale at selbrone park

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Restaurant forsale

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

33 mins ago | 206 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

49 mins ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

1 hr ago | 461 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

1 hr ago | 360 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Two poachers appear in court

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

2 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

3 hrs ago | 1273 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

3 hrs ago | 893 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

4 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

4 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

4 hrs ago | 673 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

4 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

4 hrs ago | 384 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

No to illegal farm occupations, says Perrance Shiri

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Electronic payment costs review progressive - analysts

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Dembare focus on survival

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Let's focus on economy, says Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Tendai Biti bail reporting terms cancelled

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe unveils online diamond sales system

4 hrs ago | 115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days