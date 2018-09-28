D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Suspended Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) chief executive, Nancy Masiyiwa-Chamisa is set to appear before a disciplinary committee today, NewsDay has learnt.Masiyiwa-Chamisa was suspended in June this year, initially without benefits before they were re-instated, for allegedly seeking the dismissal of two senior directors without then Transport minister Joram Gumbo's approval.Zinara board chairperson Wilfred Ramwi yesterday could neither deny nor confirm Masiyiwa-Chamisa's case will be heard today."The issue is being handled by lawyers. Talk to her lawyers; they will be in a position to tell you more. The matter will be heard by an independent disciplinary committee," Ramwi said.New Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza has indicated he is aware of the problems bedevilling Zinara, a key parastatal under his portfolio."I have met with the board and have assigned my deputy (Fortune Chasi) to look into Zinara and make sure we are on sound footing for take-off. But I can assure you that in all our parastatals, corruption is not going to be tolerated. We will not be apologetic about that," Matiza said last week.Sources yesterday said Ramwi's board was under pressure to suspend the hearing until the new minister is fully apprised on the matter."The board is in panic mode because there are rumours it might be dissolved, given the sweeping changes in government so they want to pre-empt Matiza as well as entrench the interests of those behind the corruption at the parastatal," said an insider.Chasi yesterday said he had been made aware of the disciplinary hearing, but not from Zinara."Zinara has not told me, but I am aware. I am going step by step to understand what is happening and think it would not be right for me to issue directives. It would be akin to running Zinara directly. Let's see the process through and once there is a record, we can evaluate it and the individuals concerned, in any case, will have a right of appeal," Chasi said yesterday.Chamisa-Masiyiwa has also reportedly engaged prominent lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa ahead of the hearing.According to documents gleaned by NewsDay, the suspended Zinara boss' other lawyer George Makings said the charges against his client were incoherent, especially the one that she had sought other directors' dismissals without the minister's authority."I cannot see how the minister (Gumbo) would be in a position to approve the dismissal of the two directors (Taranhike and Murove) without there having been due disciplinary processes carried out, them being found guilty as charged and then the matter being referred to the minister as clearly he would be in a position to summarily dismiss them without due process as to do that would be an unfair labour practice," Makings argues in a letter, a copy of which NewsDay has in its possession.