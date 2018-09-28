Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Suspended Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) chief executive, Nancy Masiyiwa-Chamisa is set to appear before a disciplinary committee today, NewsDay has learnt.

Masiyiwa-Chamisa was suspended in June this year, initially without benefits before they were re-instated, for allegedly seeking the dismissal of two senior directors without then Transport minister Joram Gumbo's approval.

Zinara board chairperson Wilfred Ramwi yesterday could neither deny nor confirm Masiyiwa-Chamisa's case will be heard today.

"The issue is being handled by lawyers. Talk to her lawyers; they will be in a position to tell you more. The matter will be heard by an independent disciplinary committee," Ramwi said.

New Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza has indicated he is aware of the problems bedevilling Zinara, a key parastatal under his portfolio.

"I have met with the board and have assigned my deputy (Fortune Chasi) to look into Zinara and make sure we are on sound footing for take-off. But I can assure you that in all our parastatals, corruption is not going to be tolerated. We will not be apologetic about that," Matiza said last week.

Sources yesterday said Ramwi's board was under pressure to suspend the hearing until the new minister is fully apprised on the matter.

"The board is in panic mode because there are rumours it might be dissolved, given the sweeping changes in government so they want to pre-empt Matiza as well as entrench the interests of those behind the corruption at the parastatal," said an insider.

Chasi yesterday said he had been made aware of the disciplinary hearing, but not from Zinara.

"Zinara has not told me, but I am aware. I am going step by step to understand what is happening and think it would not be right for me to issue directives. It would be akin to running Zinara directly. Let's see the process through and once there is a record, we can evaluate it and the individuals concerned, in any case, will have a right of appeal," Chasi said yesterday.

Chamisa-Masiyiwa has also reportedly engaged prominent lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa ahead of the hearing.

According to documents gleaned by NewsDay, the suspended Zinara boss' other lawyer George Makings said the charges against his client were incoherent, especially the one that she had sought other directors' dismissals without the minister's authority.

"I cannot see how the minister (Gumbo) would be in a position to approve the dismissal of the two directors (Taranhike and Murove) without there having been due disciplinary processes carried out, them being found guilty as charged and then the matter being referred to the minister as clearly he would be in a position to summarily dismiss them without due process as to do that would be an unfair labour practice," Makings argues in a letter, a copy of which NewsDay has in its possession.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

House to buy

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Retail outlet let to let

3pierce lshape couches

House decorating

Restaurant forsale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House for sale at selbrone park


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

26 mins ago | 147 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

42 mins ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

1 hr ago | 306 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Two poachers appear in court

1 hr ago | 170 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

2 hrs ago | 931 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

3 hrs ago | 1243 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

3 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

3 hrs ago | 765 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

No to illegal farm occupations, says Perrance Shiri

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Electronic payment costs review progressive - analysts

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Dembare focus on survival

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Let's focus on economy, says Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Tendai Biti bail reporting terms cancelled

4 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe unveils online diamond sales system

4 hrs ago | 114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days