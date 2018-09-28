Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has no original concepts of his own and is now relying on copying from the MDC even the ideas are not sound, the opposition party's Nelson Chamisa has claimed.

He said Mnangagwa is following him everywhere.

Chamisa, who claims he has a legitimate claim to lead the country after rejecting a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling that confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner of the July 30 presidential election, says he is now rallying his supporters countrywide to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'.

The ConCourt on August 24 dismissed Chamisa's electoral challenge, saying he had failed to prove his allegations of vote fraud, but the opposition leader says the court foiled his bid to subpoena the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to provide proof critical to his case.

More to follow....

Source - Daily News

Most Popular In 7 Days