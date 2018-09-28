Latest News Editor's Choice


Two poachers appear in court

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Two Centenary men appeared before a Guruve magistrate for reportedly gunning down three duikers at Nyamaneche Game Park.

Casper Mbereko (25) and Leon Nyahuma (23) were granted $100 bail each by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

The state led by public prosecutor Albert Mazhindu alleges that on 19 September 2018 Mbereko and Nyahuma together with their three accomplices who are still at large stormed Nyamaneche Game Park and unlawfully hunted three duikers which they shot dead with an AK47 riffle.

Game rangers heard gun shots and managed to trace the direction where the shots came from and saw an Opel vehicle registration ABM 3407 parked near Tengenenge tar where the animals were taken to.

Upon their arrival three suspects managed to escape with their AK47 while two were caught and subsequently surrendered to Guruve police.


Source - Byo24News

Comments

